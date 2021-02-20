NBA Reddit Stream: Miami Heat vs LA Lakers live-stream for February 20th

Get ready for fireworks as the NBA presents a marquee matchup from the 2020 Finals. The reigning champs the LA Lakers are set to lock horns with the slumping Miami Heat at the Staples Center tonight.

The LA Lakers have been firing on all cylinders this season, entering this contest with a 22-8 record that has earned them the 2nd spot in the West behind the Utah Jazz.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat are in deep trouble this campaign as they are well below the top eight teams in the East with a 12-17 record. The Heat are currently occupying the 12th spot in the conference and face an uphill battle to make the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Can the Miami Heat vs LA Lakers game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

LeBron James #23 of the LA Lakers reacts with his MVP trophy after winning the 2020 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat in Game Six of the 2020 NBA Finals

With Anthony Davis out for a few weeks, the LA Lakers will look to their floor general and 4x time NBA champion, LeBron James, to guide them to victory against the Miami Heat. The LA Lakers dropped their previous game to the Brooklyn Nets and will be determined to bounce back with a win in tonight's game. Frank Vogel will have to get creative with his player rotations as Dennis Schroder and Kyle Kuzma have been listed on the injury report for this matchup.

However, this may level the plain field and make the game more exciting for fans as both sides will now be evenly matched. King James can't afford to let the LA Lakers lose two consecutive games. As a result, the chances of an MVP caliber performance from 'The Chosen One' are high ahead of this game.

The third player to ever reach the 35,000 Point Club. The fastest to ever get there.



Here's to you, @KingJames 👑 pic.twitter.com/iC2Tpif7Rq — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 19, 2021

LeBron James is averaging 25.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 7.9 assists on 50.8% shooting from the field and a respectable 37.2% from beyond the arc. Watch out as James and Jimmy Butler clash in this enticing fixture.

Unfortunately, fans can no longer watch NBA games for free on Reddit due to the ban. Worry not, as there are still several ways to catch this exciting fixture with the options stated below:

How to live-stream the Miami Heat vs LA Lakers game?

Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat reacts with Jimmy Butler #22 after defeating the LA Lakers in Game Three of the 2020 NBA Finals

The Miami Heat were supposed to turn things around as their star players returned to action but have continued to struggle in their recent stretch. That said, Jimmy 'Buckets' Butler has been on a tear, dropping a few triple-double performances ahead of this matchup.

Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro are in good form and will be hungry to avenge their Finals defeat at the hands of the defending champs. Meanwhile, Kendrick Nunn has emerged as a solid scoring option for Erik Spoelstra this season and could receive increased minutes in this matchup.

The 2020-21 season has witnessed teams with a losing record come out strong against top contenders and this game could follow the trend. The Miami Heat will fancy their chances against a severely depleted LA Lakers lineup.

The stage has been set and the players are ready to rock the hardwood at the Staples Center in a nationally televised game. Find out how you can watch this thrilling matchup with the options below:

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the Miami Heat vs LA Lakers matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for the fans to utilize.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are the only pair of teammates in NBA history to each record a triple-double in the same game multiple times 🔥 🤯



(via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/4wfI5WpYq9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 19, 2021

NBA on TNT

This match can be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

NBA on ABC

The Miami Heat vs LA Lakers game will air on ABC, making it pretty easy to watch. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the ABC app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet on the web.