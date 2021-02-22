NBA Reddit Stream: Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns live-stream for February 22nd

The 2020-21 NBA season continues with a blockbuster matchup, as the surging Phoenix Suns lock horns with the gritty Portland Trail Blazers at the Phoenix Suns Arena.

Despite being severely depleted, the 18-11 Portland Trail Blazers have been soaring in the Western Conference. The Trail Blazers will look to return to winning ways after dropping their last game against the Wizards.

Damian Lillard has been tearing through the competition with mind-blowing performances of late. His matchup with Chris Paul at the point position in this game could be an enticing one.

Meanwhile, the red-hot Phoenix Suns are shining bright this campaign, winning 11 of their last 13 games. They are currently fourth in a stacked Western Conference, with a 19-10 record on the season.

The Phoenix Suns have taken a leap this season, with veteran leader Chris Paul joining the ranks as the new floor leader. Paul continues to build on his already impressive resume, recently passing Oscar Robertson for the sixth-most assists in NBA history.

In the past, Social media site Reddit has served as a free but illegal gateway for streaming NBA games. Since the ban on the popular subreddit r/NBA streams, fans have been left in the dark about streaming live games for one of the most popular basketball leagues in the world.

Can the Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

Gary Trent Jr. (#2) celebrates with teammates Damian Lillard (#0) and Carmelo Anthony (#00)

The Portland Trail Blazers will embark on a three-game road trip starting with the game against the Phoenix Suns.

NBA All-Star Damian Lillard is in prime form this campaign, coming off a 35-point performance where he also dished out 12 assists in the loss against the Wizards. However, Lillard had a tough shooting night and will aim for better returns this time around. The game witnessed another strong showing from Enes Kanter, who registered a double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds on the night.

The Portland Trail Blazers and the Phoenix Suns will clash for the first time this season in what could turn out to be a high-flying affair as both teams possess potent offensive repertoires. The Phoenix Suns, however, have the advantage at the defensive end, as they have the sixth-best defense in the league this campaign.

“Nobody is feared in the game like Damian Lillard.”



- Shaq on Dame. pic.twitter.com/Vh0dfauLCm — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 19, 2021

Unfortunately, fans won't be able to watch this NBA games for free on Reddit due to the ban. However, there are still several ways to catch this exciting fixture.

How to live-stream the Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns game?

Chris Paul (#3) of the Phoenix Suns reacts during a game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Phoenix Suns are not only the most improved team in the NBA this season but could also cause some serious damage in the postseason.

Their trifecta of Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton has proven to be one of the top-rated combos in the league this campaign. The Suns boast of an all-around game, with the team doing well at both ends of the floor, which augurs well for their postseason hopes.

If both teams keep adding wins at the same rate, this matchup could be a sneak peek of an upcoming first-round fixture in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

Get ready for an electric clash as the players take center stage at the Phoenix Suns Arena. This game can be live-streamed in the following ways:

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

This game can be watched using the NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

The Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns matchup can also be watched on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app.

ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

Congrats to @CP3 of the @Suns for moving up to 6th on the all-time ASSISTS list! pic.twitter.com/d9hqsU1pnb — NBA (@NBA) February 21, 2021

NBA on TNT

This match can be viewed live via the TNT live-stream on the TNT website or Watch TNT app. It can also be watched on TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or AT&T TV NOW.

NBA on ABC

The Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns game will air on ABC as well. Ones with a traditional cable package can use the ABC app and stream it from a PC, laptop or tablet on the internet too.