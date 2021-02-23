NBA Reddit Stream: Washington Wizards vs LA Clippers live-stream for February 23rd

The red-hot Washington Wizards are scheduled for a face-off against the LA Clippers at the Staples Center tonight. The fixture represents their first meeting of the 2020-21 NBA season.

The Washington Wizards have been blazing on the road trip, defeating the reigning champs, the LA Lakers, in their previous matchup. NBA All-Star Bradley Beal is on a tear, guiding the Washington Wizards out of the slump that had been hindering their season standing in the East up until now.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers are coming off their second loss of the campaign to the Brooklyn Nets. However, the Clippers have the second-best record in the West and are 3.5 games behind the Utah Jazz.

In a positive development for Ty Lue, the team is back to full strength after missing several players due to injury. The LA Clippers will now aim to keep adding more wins as they eye a higher seeding with the season nearing the halfway mark.

In the past, social media site Reddit has served as a convenient gateway for fans to stream NBA games for free. Since the ban on the popular subreddit r/NBA streams, fans have been left in the dark on how to stream live games for action-packed basketball games.

Can the Washington Wizards vs. LA Clippers game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers.

The Washington Wizards' resurgence has come on the back of their top duo - Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal - playing efficient basketball. In the thrilling overtime win against the Lakers, they combined for a whopping 65 points between them to extend their winning streak to five straight.

The Washington Wizards will now aim for a sweep in LA as they face off against another top contender in the LA Clippers. With the Wizards firing on all cylinders, this matchup could turn into a high-scoring affair that is not to be missed.

Wizards have won five straight.@RealDealBeal23 in that span:



➖ 35 PTS

➖ 37 PTS

➖ 25 PTS

➖ 37 PTS

➖ 33 PTS pic.twitter.com/vP90Fl0UNe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 23, 2021

Advertisement

Unfortunately, fans won't be able to watch NBA games for free on Reddit due to the ban. There are still several ways to catch this exciting fixture, with the options stated below:

How to live-stream the Washington Wizards vs. LA Clippers game?

The LA Clippers have made significant improvement this season and will be determined not to drop back-to-back games. Paul George registered a power-packed outing in the loss to the Nets, scoring 34 points in the second game since his comeback from injury.

Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard had a strong showing with 29 points with 13 boards in an extended 39 minutes from the floor. Marcus Morris Sr. has begun playing at a high level, which is a welcoming sign for the LA Clippers' title aspirations later in the year.

This fixture is bound to be an entertaining one as both teams have some All-Star caliber players eager to bring home the win. It will be a showdown between Leonard and George vs. Beal and Westbrook.

The Wizards are the talk of the town at the moment, as fans and experts watch them battle to keep their winning streak alive.

Advertisement

The stars will take center stage at 10:00 PM ET. Get your popcorn ready as these two juggernauts battle it out at the Staples Center tonight. Find out how to catch this game live with the following options:

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the Washington Wizards vs. LA Clippers matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for the fans to utilize.

NBA on TNT

This match can be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or the Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

NBA on ABC

The Washington Wizards vs. LA Clippers game will air on ABC, making it pretty easy to watch. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the ABC app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet on the web.