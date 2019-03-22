NBA Regular Season 18-19: Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks Starting Lineups and Match Prediction

Denver Nuggets v Boston Celtics

The New York Knicks (14-58) will host the Denver Nuggets (48-22) tonight at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. (March 23rd 5:00 am IST)

The Knicks are coming off a blow out loss against the Utah Jazz, whereas the Nuggets beat Washington Wizards yesterday.

Let us analyse how things stand for both teams tonight.

The Denver Nuggets perspective

Denver Nuggets v Boston Celtics

The Nuggets are an inch close to the leaders of the West and will look to win their sixth game in a row.

As a team, the Nuggets are shooting 45.8% from the field and 35.6% from beyond the three-point line. Nikola Jokic has been leading the team in scoring with 20.3 points and grabbing 10.7 rebounds per game. He has been well supported by Jamal Murray who is averaging 18.2 points this season. Both of them have been in splendid form and will be willing to continue the excellent work.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Paul Millsap, Will Barton, Nikola Jokic, Gary Harris and Jamal Murray.

The New York Knicks perspective

San Antonio Spurs v New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are undoubtedly the worst team in the NBA right now. They have won just 14 games this season and will be hoping to improve the number.

As a team, the Knicks are shooting 43.3% from the field and 34.4 from beyond the three-point line.

Emmanuel Mudiay and Kevin Knox have been the two bright spots for the Knicks. Mudiay has been averaging 14 points and grabbing three rebounds per game.

Kevin Knox, one of the youngest in the league, is averaging 12.5 points per game and can be beneficial for the team from the future perspective.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Kevin Knox, Mario Hezonja, DeAndre Jordan, Damyean Dotson and Emmanuel Mudiay.

How things might unfold

The Knicks have been poor all year, and there is no way we can trust them. The Nuggets, on the other hand, are on a winning streak and look for domination in the West. It should be a blow out victory for the Nuggets tonight.

Prediction: Denver Nuggets to beat New York Knicks

