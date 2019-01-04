×
NBA 2018-19: Remembering the last three All-Star Game MVP performances 

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
24   //    04 Jan 2019, 22:44 IST

LeBron James has won three All-Star MVP awards in his career so far
LeBron James has won three All-Star MVP awards in his career so far

The All-Star Weekend is one of the most exciting weekends for basketball fans and is filled with exciting events. Even though it boasts of a lot of events like Slam Dunk Contest, Three-Point Contest, and Rising Stars Challenge to name a few, the marquee event is the NBA All-Star Game.

The game consists of 24 players, with each team having 12 players in it. With 4 All-Star Game MVPs, Kobe Bryant and Bob Pettit share the record for most All-Star Game MVP awards won by an NBA player.

This year's All-Star Game will happen on February 17th at the Spectrum Center, Charlotte.

In this article, let us take a look at the last three years' Most Valuable Players.

#3 Russell Westbrook, 2016 All-Star Game MVP

Russell Westbrook was awarded back-to-back All-Star MVP awards
Russell Westbrook was awarded back-to-back All-Star MVP awards

Stat line: 31 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 steals on 52.1% shooting

The 2016 All-Star Game was the first All-Star Game that happened outside the United States and was held in Toronto at the Air Canada Centre. Russell Westbrook, who was the defending All-Star Game MVP, was once again the center of attraction as he led the West to victory to take home his second All-Star MVP award.

He had himself a night to remember as he finished the game with 31 points on 12-for-23 shooting, including 7-for-17 from behind the arc. Among the five starters in the West, Russ featured in the least amount of action but scored the highest points on the team.

Thanks to Westbrook's strong night, the West blowout the East 196-173. He became the first player in All-Star Game history to win back-to-back MVP awards outright. Paul George had 41 points for the East but could not get the win.

Contact Us Advertise with Us