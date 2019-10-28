NBA Results Roundup (27 Oct, Sunday): Anthony Davis leads Lakers' rout of Hornets; Warriors struggle in blowout loss to Thunder

Arvind S FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature 43 // 28 Oct 2019, 09:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Charlotte Hornets v Los Angeles Lakers

The Golden State Warriors kicked off Sunday's NBA action with a clash against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Dallas Mavericks, meanwhile, welcomed the Portland Trail Blazers to the American Airlines Center, while the Los Angeles Lakers were also in action on the night.

Without further ado, let's get into the results from all of Sunday's games.

#1 Golden State Warriors struggle from deep in blowout loss to Oklahoma City Thunder

Los Angeles Clippers v Golden State Warriors

Problems are mounting for the Golden State Warriors, who suffered their second blowout in as many games to start the new season.

Following their 19-point loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in their series opener, the Warriors traveled to Oklahoma to take on a similarly struggling Thunder side, who had dropped their opening two games.

However, the Thunder, entering this contest on the back of a woeful shooting display against the Washington Wizards last time around, raced away to a 33-point lead at half-time which all but sealed proceedings.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander impressed for the Thunder once again, finishing with 19 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. The Thunder also got a huge boost from Dennis Schroder off the bench as the former Hawk added 22 points on 70% shooting from the field.

The Warriors' woes were highlighted by the ejection of D'Angelo Russell in the third quarter after he got into a heated argument with referee James Williams. Russell finished with a measly six points on the night.

Advertisement

For the Warriors, Steph Curry finished with 23 points but was uncharacteristically poor from beyong the arc, making just two of his nine attempts.

Warriors 92-120 Thunder (Schroder 22 points, Gilgeous-Alexander 19 points, 9 rebounds)

#2 Ja Morant outshines Kyrie Irving as Memphis Grizzlies subdue Brooklyn Nets

Memphis Grizzlies v Miami Heat

Kyrie Irving has begun life in Brooklyn in spectacular fashion. After a 50-point display on his Nets debut, Irving hit the game-winner in the previous game against the Knicks.

He continued from where he left off, pouring in 37 points in an OT loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Meanwhile, No. 2 overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, Ja Morant impressed for the Grizzlies once again. Morant finished with 30 points and nine assists, scoring 19 of his points in the final quarter to lead a dramatic Grizzlies fight back and send the game into OT.

With the Grizzlies trailing by 2 and just a few seconds left, Jae Crowder then stepped up to hit the game-winner, draining a three as time expired.

Nets 133-134 Grizzlies (Morant 30 points, 9 assists)

#3 CJ McCollum lifts Portland Trail Blazers past Dallas Mavericks

CJ McCollum

The Portland Trail Blazers halted the Dallas Mavericks juggernaut, consigning Luka Doncic and co. to their first defeat of the season.

The Mavericks entered this contest on the back of two successive victories and led by as many as 19 in this game. However, a 35-point effort from CJ McCollum sparked the Blazers to a remarkable comeback victory.

For the Mavericks, star duo Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis continued their strong start to the season, finishing with 29 and 32 points respectively.

Trail Blazers 121-119 Mavericks (CJ McCollum 35 points, 6 rebounds)

#4 Minnesota Timberwolves overcome Miami Heat in battle of undefeated teams

Miami Heat v Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a seven-point victory over the Miami Heat.

The Timberwolves had big contributions from Karl-Anthony Towns (23 points, 11 rebounds) and Andrew Wiggins (25 points, 6 rebounds), with the latter, in particular, impressing on the night.

Wiggins reeled off 11 straight points late in the fourth quarter to guide his side to their third straight victory.

For the Heat, rookie guard Kendrick Nunn shot 9-of-17 from the field to finish with 25 points.

Heat 109-116 Timberwolves (Wiggins 25 points)

#5 Los Angeles Lakers score 120 on back of Anthony Davis performance

Charlotte Hornets v Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis has been content to play second fiddle to LeBron James in his first few games as a Laker, but he finally had his breakout performance against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night.

Davis finished with 29 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Lakers' rout of the hapless Hornets, who dropped their second straight game.

LeBron, meanwhile, had 20 points and 12 assists as the Lakers cruised to a 120-101 victory.

Hornets 101- 120 Lakers (Davis 29 points, 14 rebounds)