NBA Results Roundup (28 Oct, Monday): Steph Curry powers Golden State Warriors to first win of season; James Harden leads Rockets past Thunder

A busy night in the NBA featured as many as 11 matches, including a marquee clash between the Portland Trail Blazers and the San Antonio Spurs.

Without further ado, let's get into the results from all of Monday's games:

#1 Drummond double-double leads Detroit Pistons past Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers traveled to Detroit searching for their first win of the new campaign. However, a slow start meant they slumped to an 8-point first-quarter deficit from which they could never recover, eventually losing by two points.

Andre Drummond starred for the Pistons once again, finishing with 18 points and 18 rebounds.

Pacers 94-96 Pistons (Drummond 18 points, 18 rebounds)

#2 Bobby Portis sparkles as New York Knicks tame Chicago Bulls

The new-look New York Knicks snapped a three-game losing streak with a seven-point victory over the sinking Chicago Bulls.

The Knicks overcame a poor first quarter in which they were outscored 33-15 to hand the Bulls their third defeat in four games.

New York got a huge contribution from former Bull Bobby Portis, who poured in 28 points from the bench to neutralize Zach LaVine's 21-point effort.

Bulls 98-105 Knicks (Portis 28 points, 11 rebounds)

#3 Philadelphia 76ers ride on Joel Embiid performance to subdue Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young continued his fantastic start to the season with another 25-point performance but it wasn't enough for the Hawks, who struggled to contain Joel Embiid on the night.

Embiid racked up 36 points and 13 rebounds to subdue the Hawks and maintain Philadelphia's unbeaten start to the new season.

76ers 105-103 Hawks (Embiid 36 points, 13 rebounds)

#4 Siakam, Lowry star for Toronto Raptors as Orlando run out of Magic

The Raptors entered the new season with tempered expectations following the departure of Kawhi Leonard, but they've begun the campaign in blistering fashion.

A 31-point first-quarter ensured the Raptors took a sizeable lead early on and they never looked back, cruising to a nine-point victory and improving their record to 3-1.

Pascal Siakam impressed once again, finishing with 24 points and nine rebounds, while Kyle Lowry chipped in with 26 points of his own.

The Magic had 24 points from Jonathan Isaac but were limited to 38% shooting from the field which proved costly.

Magic 95-104 Raptors (Siakam 24 points, 9 rebounds)

#5 James Harden scores 40 as Houston Rockets surge past Oklahoma City Thunder

A third-quarter blitz from the Houston Rockets enabled them to overcome an early 15-point deficit and consign the Oklahoma City Thunder to their third defeat in four games.

James Harden's shooting woes continued as he made just three of his 14 attempts from deep, but 22 trips to the free-throw line ensured The Beard finished with 40 points on the night.

Russell Westbrook was efficient if not spectacular, making 9 of his 16 attempts from the field and racking up another double-double.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander top-scored for the Thunder, finishing with 22 points but Steven Adams' struggles meant Oklahoma came up short yet again.

Thunder 112-116 Rockets (Harden 40 points)

#6 Love, Thompson double up for Cleveland Cavaliers in losing effort to Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks rebounded from their shock upset at the hands of the Miami Heat by crushing the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Fiserv Forum.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was limited to 14 points, but Milwaukee got contributions from the likes of Brook Lopez, Wesley Matthews and George Hill to race to a 129-112 victory.

Although the Cavs reduced the deficit to just five points in the fourth quarter, a 28-12 run led by Khris Middleton and Lopez enabled the Bucks to pull away and secure their second victory of the season.

For the Cavaliers, Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson finished with double-doubles but a lack of scoring options meant they failed to keep pace with the Bucks.

Cavs 112-129 Bucks (Middleton 21 points, 8 rebounds)

#7 Golden State Warriors score 134 on back of Steph Curry performance

After a disastrous start to the season in which they suffered two straight blowouts, the Golden State Warriors notched up their first victory with a dominant display against the reeling New Orleans Pelicans.

The Warriors have struggled offensively this season in the absence of Klay Thompson, but they managed 134 points on the night.

Steph Curry put in a much-improved performance, finishing with 26 points and 11 assists while D'Angelo Russell added 24 points of his own. However, it was Damion Lee's double-double off the bench that consigned the Pelicans to their fourth straight defeat.

Brandon Ingram once again impressed for the Pelicans with 27 points and 10 rebounds albeit in a losing cause.

Warriors 134-123 Pelicans (Curry 26 points, 11 assists)

#8 DeMar DeRozan impresses as San Antonio Spurs stifle Portland Trail Blazers

The San Antonio Spurs have made a habit of eking out narrow victories and that trend continued on Monday as they squeezed out a 113-110 win against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Spurs trailed by as many as 19 in the first quarter but fought back strongly on the back of DeMar DeRozan's 27-point effort.

For the Blazers, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum combined for 55 points but lack of bench production proved to be their downfall.

Blazers 110-113 Spurs (DeRozan 27 points, 7 rebounds)

#9 Sacramento Kings remain winless following loss to Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a close victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Nikola Jokic was limited to just nine points, but Will Barton, Jamal Murray, and Gary Harris combined for 48 to power Denver to victory.

For the Kings, De'Aaron Fox amassed 20 points, while Richaun Holmes added 24, but Buddy Hield struggled on the night, finishing with 5 points on 15% shooting from the field.

Nuggets 101-94 Kings (Murray 18 points, Harris 17 points)

#10 Utah Jazz edge Phoenix Suns in thriller

The Utah Jazz edged the Phoenix Suns in a thrilling encounter that involved multiple lead changes.

Bojan Bogdanovic continued his strong start to the season, finishing with 29 points and making four of his eight attempts from downtown. However, Mike Conley's struggles continued as managed just one point and failed to hit a field goal.

With the scores tied at 95, Donovan Mitchell's free throw with four seconds left proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Jazz 96-95 Suns (Bogdanovic 29 points)

#11 Kawhi Leonard powers Los Angeles Clippers past Charlotte Hornets

The Los Angeles Clippers returned to winning ways, cruising past the Charlotte Hornets. Kawhi Leonard was the star of the show as he finished with 30 points, six rebounds, and seven assists.

Although the game was evenly poised heading into half-time, a third-quarter blitz from the Clippers all but sealed proceedings.

Hornets 96-111 Clippers (Leonard 30 points).