NBA Results Roundup (30 Oct, Wednesday): James Harden scores 59 to power Rockets past Wizards; Warriors slump to shock defeat against Suns

James Harden starred for the Houston Rockets

An exciting night in the NBA featured high-scoring thrillers, sensational individual performances and an unbeaten streak coming to an end.

Without further ado, let's get into the results from all of Wednesday's games:

#1 Thompson, Love double up to lead Cleveland Cavaliers past Chicago Bulls

Kevin Love

The Chicago Bulls' disastrous start to the season continued as they slumped to a 111-117 defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love racked up double-doubles to lead the Cavs to a 2-2 record while consigning the Bulls to their third straight loss.

Bulls 111-117 Cavaliers (Thompson 23 points, 10 rebounds; Love 17 points, 20 rebounds)

#2 Orlando Magic stifle New York Knicks

Nikola Vucevic

The Orlando Magic entered this game on the back of two successive defeats but managed to subdue the New York Knicks on the back of a smothering defensive effort. Orlando allowed just 83 points in total, limiting the Knicks to just 37.8% shooting from the field.

The Magic had big contributions from Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon, both of whom finished with double-doubles, while Julius Randle's 18-point, 10-rebound, 7-assist performance went in vain.

Knicks 83-95 Magic (Vucevic 21 points, 13 rebounds)

#3 Philadelphia 76ers maintain unbeaten run by downing Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves v Philadelphia 76ers

A battle of two unbeaten teams witnessed the Philadelphia 76ers travel to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves. A dominant display by the 76ers ensured they came away with their fourth straight win of the season.

Philadelphia controlled both ends of the floor and led by as many as 25 points at one stage of the game. All of Philadelphia's starters finished with double-digit points, while they also got a massive contribution from Furkan Korkmaz off the bench.

For Minnesota, Andrew Wiggins continued his fine start to the season with 19 points but found little to no support from the rest of the supporting cast. However, the game was marred by ejections handed to Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid who were involved in a tussle midway through the third period.

Timberwolves 95-117 76ers (Horford 12 points, 16 rebounds)

#4 Kemba Walker stars as Boston Celtics overcome 19-point deficit to defeat Milwaukee Bucks

Kemba Walker

The Milwaukee Bucks have developed a habit of blowing huge leads which will be a cause for concern for head coach Mike Budenholzer. The Bucks led by as many as 19 following a strong start, but a third-quarter blitz by Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum dragged the Boston Celtics back into the contest.

Walker has had a hard time adjusting to life in Boston but he showed glimpses of his return to form, leading all scorers with 32 points. Tatum, meanwhile, finished with 25 points, including 11 during the third period to spark the Celtics' comeback.

For the Bucks, Giannis finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds, while Khris Middleton poured in 26. However, their struggles at the free-throw line - the Bucks made just 15 of 24 attempts - proved costly on the night.

Bucks 105-116 Celtics (Walker 32 points)

#5 All-round Indiana Pacers effort neutralizes Kyrie Irving performance

Indiana Pacers v Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving starred for the Brooklyn Nets once again but as has been the case this season, he failed to inspire them to victory. Irving finished with 28 points, but lack of production from the bench proved costly as the Nets fell to a surprising defeat to the Indiana Pacers.

As many as four Pacers finished with 20 or more points to help Indiana pick up their first victory of the new season.

Pacers 118-108 Nets (Sabonis 29 points, 8 rebounds; Irving 28 points)

#6 Pascal Siakam scores 30 to lead Toronto Raptors past Detroit Pistons

Pascal Siakam

The Toronto Raptors gambled their future on Pascal Siakam ahead of the start of the season and that seems to be paying off. Siakam put in another fine performance to lead the Raptors past the Detroit Pistons.

Siakam finished with 30 points, five rebounds and five assists to neutralize Andre Drummond's monster double-double, while the Raptors also got contributions from Kyle Lowry (20 points), Serge Ibaka (19 points) and Norman Powell (19 points).

Pistons 113-125 Raptors (Siakam 30 points)

#7 Houston Rockets score 159 on back of James Harden performance

James Harden

The Houston Rockets outlasted the Washington Wizards in an offensive slugfest that had plenty of twists and turns. In the third highest-scoring game in NBA history, the Rockets poured in 159 points but could eke out just a one-point victory courtesy James Harden's clutch free throws with 2 seconds to play.

Harden has struggled from the field this season but exploded for 59 points this time around, making 6 of his 14 attempts from deep and 17 of 18 from the free-throw line. Washington shot 62.6% from the field and made 20 of 36 3-pointers but came up short in the end. Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 46 points.

Rockets 159-158 Wizards (Harden 59 points, Beak 46 points).

#8 Damian Lillard lifts Portland Trail Blazers past Oklahoma City Thunder

Damian Lillard

Oklahoma City's struggles continued as they fell to their fourth defeat in five games. After a sedate first quarter in which they trailed by as many as nine, the Thunder hit back in the next two periods to take a narrow lead into the final period.

However, Damian Lillard's three-point barrage in the fourth quarter powered the Trail Blazers into the lead and they held on for a narrow three-point victory. Lillard finished with 23 points and 13 assists, receiving able support from CJ McCollum and Hassan Whiteside who added 22 and 12 points respectively.

Nerlens Noel impressed for the Thunder in Steven Adams' absence, finishing with 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Trail Blazers 102-99 Thunder (Lillard 23 points, 13 assists)

#9 Kawhi Leonard-less Los Angeles Clippers lose to Utah Jazz

Conley impressed for the Jazz

The Los Angeles Clippers, having rested Kawhi Leonard, suffered their second defeat of the season, to the Utah Jazz. The Clippers struggled on offense in Leonard's absence and were limited to 96 points, although Lou Williams had a productive night, finishing with 24 points.

For the Jazz, Mike Conley finally shook off his shooting funk and led his side with a 29-point effort. Conley made five of his attempts from beyond the arc and committed just two turnovers on the night as the Jazz reeled off their third successive win.

Clippers 96-110 Jazz (Conley 29 points)

#10 Sacramento Kings' three-point woes ensures fifth straight defeat

Sacramento Kings were poor from beyond the arc

The Sacramento Kings seem unable to buy a victory at the moment. Having dropped four straight leading into this contest, the Kings were presented with their best opportunity to pick up a win when the similarly-struggling Hornets rolled into town.

However, a third-quarter shooting slump proved costly as they fell to a 118-111 loss - their fifth on the trot this season.

Buddy Hield had 23 points for the Kings, while De'Aaron Fox finished with 16, but a dismal display from beyond the arc - Sacramento made 14 of their 46 attempts - ensured they handed the Hornets the initiative.

Charlotte had 23 points from PJ Washington while Terry Rozier added 22 of his own to lead the Hornets to victory,

Hornets 118-111 Kings (Washington 23 points)

#11 Golden State Warriors lose Stephen Curry to injury; slump to dismal defeat to Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns v Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors' problems are mounting with each passing game. Three heavy defeats in four games and another long-term injury, this time to Steph Curry, has left their season in shambles.

Curry appeared to have broken his left wrist after landing awkwardly in the game against the Phoenix Suns and he is set to remain on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

Even with Curry in the lineup, the Warriors struggled to cope with Phoenix's offensive firepower as they stared at a 43-14 deficit after the first quarter from which they never recovered.

The Suns had massive contributions from Devin Booker and Aron Baynes, who finished with 31 and 24 points respectively, while Ricky Rubio added 14 of his own.

Suns 121-110 Warriors (Booker 31 points)