NBA: Reviewing LeBron James's six NBA Finals losses

LeBron James is 3-6 overall in NBA Finals.

LeBron James is inarguably one of the best in basketball history, for some people he is the greatest of all time, but his finals record might be the Achilles heel of his legacy.

The 33-year-old became the seventh player in NBA history that reached nine finals in a career, and the fifth ever to do so eight straight seasons.

Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 to sweep the series and give LeBron his sixth NBA Finals loss.

That was also the fourth final loss for "The King" in five years. In nine NBA Finals James' teams have been favorites only twice, both with the Miami Heat, winning one of two.

However, LeBron still has three NBA trophies and three NBA Finals MVP awards to his name and his 15th season proved he is still in his prime.

Here's a look at the six NBA Finals losses of LeBron James:

2007 - The First Sweep: against San Antonio Spurs (0-4)

James' first trip to an NBA Finals was one to forget.

LeBron led the Cavs to their first finals in franchise history just to be swept by the Spurs.

Cleveland was considered underdog to a San Antonio team that won its fourth NBA title with Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker all in their prime.

The then 22-year-old James and Cleveland went through a hard Eastern Conference playoff, where they defeated Washington Wizards, the New Jersey Nets and the Detroit Pistons on their way to the finals.

San Antonio defeated the Cavs in the first two games easily. James' squad came close in games three and four, but they got swept at their home court.

LeBron averaged 22.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists in the finals.