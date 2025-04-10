NBA Rookie of The Year (ROY) Rankings 2024-25: Top 5 candidates after Week 23 ft. Stephon Castle

Stephon Castle took over the No. 1 spot in the NBA Rookie of the Year rankings in mid-December. A little over three months later, he managed to fend off his pursuers to remain in pole position. With roughly two games left in the regular season, he will likely be honored as the best first-year pro for the 2024-25 season.

Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr surged but did not have enough time to overhaul the gap. Kel’el Ware also became a fixture in the starting five after the Jimmy Butler trade provided him more opportunities to shine in Miami.

Jaylen Wells led the pack in the first two and a half months before Castle chased him down. The second-rounder lost the chance to pull off one of the biggest upsets in NBA Rookie of the Year award history.

Here is where the best rookies of the 2024 class stand after 23 weeks.

2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year Award Power Rankings

#5, Jaylen Wells

A gruesome wrist injury ended Jaylen Wells’ surprising NBA Rookie of the Year campaign. Wells was the most consistent first-year pro in the first three months before steadily fading down the stretch.

For most of the season, the underrated forward outshone lottery-pick teammate Zach Edey. The Grizzlies lost arguably its best perimeter defender when Wells suffered the injury. He finished this season averaging 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

#4, Kel’el Ware

Kel’el Ware struggled to crack the top 5 of the NBA Rookie of the Year rankings. Once injuries riddled the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler went to the Golden State Warriors, Ware’s rookie campaign took off.

The No. 15 pick in last year’s draft has a promising future with the Heat. He will get his baptism of fire past the regular season when Miami competes in the play-in tournament.

Ware, averaging 9.2 PPG, 7.4 RPG and 1.1 BPG, deserves the No. 4 spot in the ROY race.

#3, Alex Sarr

Alex Sarr had a stretch in January and February where he looked like he was the best rookie from the 2024 class. Injuries and inconsistencies derailed his campaign but he is squarely in the top 3 of the NBA Rookie of the Year race.

Sarr is averaging 13.1 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 2.4 APG and 1.5 BPG this season. He has been arguably Washington’s brightest spot in yet another disappointing season.

#2, Zaccharie Risacher

Between February and March, it looked like Zaccharie Risacher would have enough to overtake Stephon Castle from the top. The Frenchman could not sustain his impressive form and took a step back just when a surge was most needed.

Still, Risacher showed why the Atlanta Hawks were so excited when they made him the No. 1 pick in last year’s draft. He deserves the No. 2 spot in the NBA Rookie of the Year battle.

#1, Stephon Castle

Entering mid-March, Risacher needed a mind-boggling stretch and a massive meltdown from Castle to top the NBA Rookie of the Year rankings. Neither happened, which kept the San Antonio Spurs guard in the same position he has held for over three months.

Castle laps the field in multiple categories including points, steals and field goals made. Nobody has been better than him in March where he is putting up 18.8 PPG, 8.0 RPG and 7.8 APG. When needed most to show his worth, Castle stepped up and delivered.

