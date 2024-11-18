NBA Rookie of The Year (ROY) Rankings 2024-25: Top 5 candidates after Week 4 ft. Jared McCain

Over the last two weeks, Jaylen Wells has ruled our NBA Rookie of the Year rankings. In Week 3, he squeaked past Washington’s Bub Carrington for the top spot. The Memphis Grizzlies rookie had another strong string of games, but it remains to be seen if he can retain his lead.

Week 4 was easily the most surprising stretch for this year’s new players. A handful of performances from the group turned heads. Three of last week’s top 5 rookies make their debut in the power rankings.

It’s time to take a look at the latest in our NBA Rookie of the Year rankings:

2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year Power Rankings

#5. Zach Edey

Zach Edey made it to the top 3 in Week 3 of the NBA Rookie of the Year rankings. He had another solid stretch of games but must slide two spots back to give way to more impressive performances from other rookies.

Edey averaged 11.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals per game in Week 4. Memphis went 1-2 during that stretch. The big man hardly showed flash but did what was asked of him. He surprised the Golden State Warriors on Friday by going 2-for-2 from deep.

#4. Jaylen Wells

For the first time in two weeks, Jaylen Wells does not hold the top spot in the NBA Rookie of the Year rankings. Wells averaged 13.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in Week 4. The combo guard’s impact isn’t sometimes seen in the box score.

Wells has stepped up to shore up the Grizzlies’ injury-plagued backcourt. He often guards the opposing team’s best perimeter player. The No. 39 pick in this year’s draft does his role without fanfare.

#3. Dalton Knecht

The LA Lakers went 3-0 last week with help from Dalton Knecht. LA’s first-rounder shot the lights out during that stretch, hitting 63.9% of his attempts, including a sizzling 63.2% from deep. He averaged 20 points, four rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in Week 4.

The former Tennessee standout dropped a career-high 27 points against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. He hit 10 of 17 shots, including 5 of 10 from long range. JJ Redick has started him in the Lakers’ last two games.

#2. Stephon Castle

Like Dalton Knecht, Stephon Castle now debuts in the NBA Rookie of the Year rankings. The San Antonio Spurs have inserted the former UConn star in the starting lineup. Castle has become their best perimeter defender and floor general when Chris Paul hands him the reins of the offense.

Castle averaged 13.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. The combo guard’s numbers look pedestrian, but his two-way impact has been eye-catching. Against the Lakers on Friday, he had 22 points on 7-for-12 shooting, including 3-for-4 from deep. He defended with gusto whoever he was assigned to shadow.

LeBron James said after the game Castle "is gonna be special."

#1. Jared McCain

Jared McCain exploded in Week 4 and no other rookie was more impressive than the Philadelphia 76ers guard.

The former Duke star averaged 28.3 points per game on 51.1% shooting, including 43.4% from deep. McCain proved to be a volume shooter who could shoot with sizzling efficiency. 76ers coach Nick Nurse has also tapped into the rookie’s playmaking skills since Tyrese Maxey’s injury.

In the Sixers’ 98-86 loss to the Orlando Magic, Joel Embiid and Paul George were the big-name stars. McCain stole the thunder from them. Nurse went to the rookie when the team needed a bucket.

