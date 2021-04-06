NBA Rookie of the Year 2021: Latest Power Rankings - April 6th, 2021

Our latest 2020-21 NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings offer minor surprises, especially with Anthony Edwards outshining his classmates last week. The 6-foot-4 guard recently nabbed the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for March.

He was the top rookie scorer with 24.2 points per game for the month and added 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals in his 13 appearances for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Included in his monthly highlight reel was a 42-point outing against the Phoenix Suns on March 18.

His counterpart in the Eastern Conference is none other than the Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball. Though he only played eight games in the month before fracturing a bone in his right wrist, Ball averaged 18.5 points, 5.4 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.

Ball led all Eastern Conference rookies in points and led his rookie class in assists as well as steals. This month's Rookie of the Month accolade was the third consecutive time LaMelo Ball swooped the award.

Being named the NBA’s March Rookie of the Month certainly affects our power rankings, but let’s see if there are any changes in the positions since March 29.

Latest NBA Rookie of the Year rankings

#1 Anthony Edwards

MPG - 31.0, PPG - 17.6, APG - 2.6, RPG - 4.4 FG% - 39.4%

Previous NBA Rookie of the Year Power Ranking - 1st (-)

By being named the West’s best rookie for March, Anthony Edwards earned the first of what could become a monthly honor for him until the end of the season.

Look at this move by Anthony Edwards! pic.twitter.com/dTrAyQN4zq — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 4, 2021

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft hasn't missed a beat since taking the top spot in our power rankings a week ago. Between March 30 and April 5, Edwards poured in 23.0 points per game to go along with 3.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.

He also shot a much-improved 48.5 percent from the field while making 37.0 percent of his shots from three and 88.9 percent from the line.

If Edwards keeps this form up, he could run away with the 2020-21 Rookie of the Year award at the end of the season - and we’re not just talking about our power rankings.

#2 LaMelo Ball

MPG - 28.6, PPG - 15.9, APG - 6.1, RPG - 5.9, FG% - 45.1%

Previous NBA Rookie of the Year Power Ranking - 2nd (-)

At the time of his injury, LaMelo Ball was the leading NBA Rookie of the Year candidate. But a freak accident during a March date against the LA Clippers changed the rookie race's complexion.

Ball will be re-evaluated before the end of April with a slim chance of returning. If the Charlotte Hornets have a shot at the playoffs, Ball could make a comeback during the last week or two of the regular season.

LaMelo Ball #2 dribbles in front of Damian Jones #30

The 6-foot-6 freshman has the stats to back up winning the NBA's top rookie honors, but the 41 games played might not be enough for him to win the award. But if the other rookies on this list hit the rookie wall and start slumping in the next few weeks, Ball has an outside chance of taking home the trophy.

#3 Tyrese Haliburton

MPG - 30.1 , PPG - 13.1, APG - 3.3, RPG - 4.9, FG% - 48.8%

Previous NBA Rookie of the Year Power Ranking - 3rd (-)

It was a solid, though unspectacular, week for Tyrese Haliburton of the Sacramento Kings. He played in four games where he averaged 12.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. One of Haliburton's best games was a 12-point, 11-assist performance in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

Is it too late for Tyrese Haliburton to be considered ROY? 😅🏀 pic.twitter.com/yjBqoBL87L — Kings Nation (@KingsNationCP) April 2, 2021

Haliburton had a chance to supplant Ball in second place in our NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings, but he didn’t do enough last week to merit moving up one spot ahead of the Hornets guard.

#4 Immanuel Quickley

MPG - 19.7, PPG - 12.2, APG - 2.2, RPG - 2.3, FG% - 38.4%

Previous NBA Rookie of the Year Power Ranking - 4th (-)

It was an uneventful week for Immanuel Quickley, who scored just 5.3 points on a horrendous 26.1 percent shooting per contest. Going up against NBA royalty in Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in the span of a few days may have had something to do with Quickley’s poor performance.

Immanuel Quickley #5 in action against the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite this, the New York Knicks rookie has amassed an impressive enough resume for us to gloss over his recent uninspired play.

#5 Jae’Sean Tate

MPG - 19.7, PPG - 12.2, APG - 2.2, RPG - 2.3, FG% - 38.4%

Previous NBA Rookie of the Year Power Ranking - N/A (-)

The Houston Rockets are fortunate to have Jae’Sean Tate on their roster. He is among the few freshmen who don't play like this is their first go-round in the league. Over the past week, Tate put together another bang-up job with 13.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He also shot a sizzling 55.3 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from 3-point territory.

Lmao no basket but my goodness, Jae'Sean Tate! 🤣🔥



pic.twitter.com/oxvR10gmXe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 6, 2021

Among the 6-foot-4 swingman’s notable performances were back-to-back impressive games. On Sunday, Tate scored 19 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal versus the New Orleans Pelicans.

The next day, Tate had 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists and one steal against the Phoenix Suns, the second-best squad in the West.

The other freshmen in our NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings better be ready because Tate is coming hard after them.

