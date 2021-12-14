NBA Rookie of the Year (ROTY): December 14th, 2021 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

The NBA is just the gift that keeps on giving this Christmas season, with great games almost every day, players getting triple-doubles and superstars breaking numerous records.

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors is almost the NBA's official three-point king, while LeBron James of the LA Lakers became the fifth member of the 100 triple-doubles club.

The Chicago Bulls are battling an outbreak of COVID-19, while trade rumors surrounding Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers and almost the entire Indiana Pacers roster are rampant.

As for the rookies, Scottie Barnes and Evan Mobley still look like the top two in the 2021 class, with Cade Cunningham getting better every game. Let's take a look at this week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings by Sportskeeda.

#5 Josh Giddey

Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder

Previous week’s NBA ROTY Power Ranking - NA

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 24; Games won - 8; Games lost - 16

Last Week: PPG - 10.3, APG - 6.3, RPG - 6.0

Overall: PPG - 10.4, APG - 5.8, RPG - 6.7

Last Week: FG% - 34.2%, 3P% - 21.4%, SPG - 0.7

Overall: FG% - 39.4%, 3P% - 24.7%, SPG - 1.0

Josh Giddey of the OKC Thunder returns to the top five after a strong performance last week. The Australian rookie averaged 10.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists in three games, helping the Thunder to a 1-2 record.

Giddey still struggles with shooting the basketball, as well as taking care of it, but it's part of his development. With that said, it would take an immense leap for him to break into the top four of the NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings. The top four look like the best of the best of the 2021 NBA Draft Class.

#4 Franz Wagner

Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic

Previous week’s NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 0; Games lost - 3

Overall: Games played - 28; Games won - 5; Games lost - 23

Last Week: PPG - 19.7, APG - 3.0, RPG - 5.3

Overall: PPG - 14.3, APG - 2.8, RPG - 4.4

Last Week: FG% - 55.3%, 3P% - 66.7%, FT% - 78.6%

Overall: FG% - 45.3%, 3P% - 39.0%, FT% - 79.1%

Even though the Orlando Magic did not win a game last week, Franz Wagner continued to impress. He averaged 19.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 66.7% from beyond the arc. The Germany international is starting to look like the better first-round pick by the Magic in this year's class.

Jalen Suggs is struggling with shooting and injuries, and Wagner has taken advantage of it. The 20-year-old also has a feel for the defensive end, making him even more valuable.

However, despite his great week, Wagner still failed to crack the top three in this week's Rookie of the Year power rankings.

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic



20 PTS

7 REB

2 AST



Wagner has now scored 15+ points in 17 games this season. The most by any Franz Wagner last night:20 PTS7 REB2 ASTWagner has now scored 15+ points in 17 games this season. The most by any @NBA rookie. Franz Wagner last night:20 PTS 7 REB2 ASTWagner has now scored 15+ points in 17 games this season. The most by any @NBA rookie. https://t.co/TQ5p0G6Kon

