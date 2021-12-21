NBA Rookie of the Year (ROTY): December 21st, 2021 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

Another week in the NBA has passed and it's almost Christmas. The league still keeps on giving us great games, player performances and crazy plays on a daily basis. From Stephen Curry becoming the official three-point king to Austin Reaves' game-winner for the LA Lakers against the Dallas Mavericks.

Or Devonte' Graham's 61-foot game-winner over the OKC Thunder. It has been a crazy fun week in the NBA, but some teams are also experiencing coronavirus outbreaks that led to some postponed games.

Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers was placed on the NBA's health and safety protocols last week. Did it have an effect on his place in this week's Rookie of the Year power rankings? Let's take a look.

#5 Josh Giddey

Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Previous week’s NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 27; Games won - 10; Games lost - 17

Last Week: PPG - 14.7, APG - 9.3, RPG - 10.7

Overall: PPG - 10.9, APG - 6.2, RPG - 7.1

Last Week: FG% - 39.6%, 3P% - 28.6%

Overall: FG% - 39.4%, 3P% - 25.3%

Josh Giddey of the OKC Thunder had a huge week last week, averaging an almost triple-double. He put up 14.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 9.3 assists in three games last week. Giddey has become a huge part of the Thunder's current two-game winning streak.

In the win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, Giddey had 19 points, five rebounds and 11 assists. The 11 assists were a career-high for Giddey, who also tallied a career-high 18 rebounds in the previous game against the LA Clippers. If the Australian can keep this up, he could move up in next week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings.

StatMuse @statmuse Josh Giddey vs Grizzlies:



19 PTS

5 REB

11 AST (career-high)

W



He is the first OKC rookie with those numbers since Russell Westbrook. Josh Giddey vs Grizzlies:19 PTS5 REB11 AST (career-high)WHe is the first OKC rookie with those numbers since Russell Westbrook. https://t.co/RuP9gFydWA

#4 Franz Wagner

Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic.

Previous week’s NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 31; Games won - 6; Games lost - 25

Last Week: PPG - 17.0, APG - 4.0, RPG - 7.7

Overall: PPG - 14.5, APG - 2.9, RPG - 4.7

Last Week: FG% - 39.2%, 3P% - 0.0%, SPG - 1.0

Overall: FG% - 44.5%, 3P% - 36.3%, SPG - 1.1

The Orlando Magic were one of the teams affected by the coronavirus outbreak. It has given Franz Wagner a chance to showcase more of his talent, leading the Orlando Magic to a 1-2 record last week. He averaged 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Wagner remains fourth in this week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings. He might have played phenomenally, but he still struggled to shoot the ball efficiently. He even missed all of his three-point attempts last week.

Edited by Parimal