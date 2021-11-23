NBA Rookie of the Year (ROTY): November 23rd, 2021 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

It's a month into the 2021-22 NBA season and things just keep getting better. The Golden State Warriors still have the best record in the league, while the Phoenix Suns have not lost since October 27th. The LA Lakers are still struggling and the Brooklyn Nets are atop the Eastern Conference.

The race for NBA Rookie of the Year is also starting to get unpredictable with unfortunate injuries, inconsistent playing time, breakout games and more that could have affected the rankings.

Will Evan Mobley's injury cost him a spot? Did Chris Duarte hang on to stay in the top five? Let's take a look at this week's NBA ROTY rankings to see if there are any movements.

#5 Josh Giddey

Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder

Previous week’s NBA ROTY Power Ranking - NA

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 1; Games lost - 3

Overall: Games played - 17; Games won - 6; Games lost - 11

Last Week: PPG - 14.5 APG - 4.3, RPG - 9.5

Overall: PPG - 10.3, APG - 5.7, RPG - 7.3

Last Week: FG% - 46.2%, 3P% - 25.0%, FT% - 66.7%

Overall: FG% - 39.7%, 3P% - 25.4%, FT% - 63.6%

Josh Giddey of the OKC Thunder is back in this week's NBA Rookie of the Year rankings at number five. Giddey had four games last week and scored in double-figures for all of them. He also posted two double-doubles, one against the Houston Rockets, and followed it up in the next game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Australian rookie is starting to find his footing in the NBA alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Giddey has been one of the best rebounding guards in the league, averaging 7.3 per game. He even upped it last week by grabbing 9.5 rebounds per game, while also improving his scoring and shooting from the field.

#4 Franz Wagner

Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic

Previous week’s NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #3

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 1; Games lost - 3

Overall: Games played - 18; Games won - 4; Games lost - 14

Last Week: PPG - 9.0 APG - 2.3, RPG - 3.8

Overall: PPG - 12.4, APG - 2.0, RPG - 3.9

Last Week: FG% - 32.4%, 3P% - 30.8%, FT% - 88.9%

Overall: FG% - 42.3%, 3P% - 36.0%, FT% - 79.4%

Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic slides down one spot for this week's NBA Rookie of the Year rankings. Wagner started last week with two great games against the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets. He even hit a clutch dunk in the win over the Knicks.

The reason Wagner slid down the rankings is his two stinker games against the defending champions Milwaukee Bucks. He scored just three total points in those two games, going 1-for-13 in the field. Nevertheless, Wagner is still having an impressive rookie season overall.

