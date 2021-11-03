NBA Rookie of the Year (ROTY): November 2nd, 2021 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

Another season of NBA action has the basketball world talking. There have been a number of intriguing storylines that have continued to develop throughout the first month of the 2021-22 NBA season. While a number of notable teams have started out a bit slower than expected, the talk of the town has been the performance of the impressive 2021 NBA Draft class.

There's been plenty of eye-opening performances from the rookie class so far and it looks as if this draft class is going to be another strong one moving forward. Let's take a look at the updated NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings.

#5 Franz Wagner

Orlando Magic rookie Franz Wagner has started to find his groove

Previous week’s NBA ROTY Power Ranking - N/A

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 0; Games lost - 4

Overall: Games played - 8; Games won - 2; Games lost - 6

Last Week: PPG - 14.8, APG - 2.3, RPG - 2.5

Overall: PPG - 15.6, APG - 1.9, RPG - 3.6

Last Week: FG% - 48.9%, 3P% - 47.4%, FT% - 80.0%

Overall: FG% - 50.5%, 3P% - 46.3%, FT% - 66.7%

Making his debut on the Rookie of the Year power rankings, Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner has started to turn some heads around the NBA. Wagner was selected with the eighth overall selection in the draft and the versatile forward has started to find his groove this past week.

Wagner has continued to produce at an impressive level, as he's finished every game this year with double-digit scoring performances. His outside shot has started to come along as well as he finished the last week with a 47.4% average from outside.

#4 Josh Giddey

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Josh Giddey continues to impress

Previous week’s NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 7; Games won - 1; Games lost - 6

Last Week: PPG - 11.7, APG - 6.7, RPG - 5.0

Overall: PPG - 11.3, APG - 5.9, RPG - 5.7

Last Week: FG% - 44.1%, 3P% - 30.0%, FT% - 50.0%

Overall: FG% - 44.0%, 3P% - 31.6%, FT% - 63.6%

It's been an impressive start to the 2021-22 NBA season for Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Josh Giddey. After making his appearance on the list last week, Giddey finds himself staying put at fourth in the Rookie of the Year power rankings. The crafty floor general continues to produce at a solid level, as he's shown a strong feel for the game that has resulted in some impressive performances.

One of Giddey's most impressive performances last week came against a hard fought win against the Los Angeles Lakers. The 19-year-old guard went on to finish with 18 points and 10 assists while shooting 7-of-13 from the field. Giddey continues to show why he deserves to be the sixth overall selection in the NBA Draft.

