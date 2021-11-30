NBA Rookie of the Year (ROTY): November 30th, 2021 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

As the month of November comes to an end, the NBA enters the Christmas season with the Golden State Warriors having the best record in the league. The Phoenix Suns are not far behind thanks to their amazing winning streak.

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are the top two favorites for league MVP, with Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo also having MVP-like seasons.

As for the rookies, Scottie Barnes and Evan Mobley seem to be at the top of the 2021 draft class at the moment. Cade Cunningham and Franz Wagner are making good strides, as well as Josh Giddey of the OKC Thunder. Let's take a look to see if there's any movement for this week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings.

#5 Josh Giddey

Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Previous week’s NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 0; Games lost - 3

Overall: Games played - 20; Games won - 6; Games lost - 14

Last Week: PPG - 10.7 APG - 6.3, RPG - 6.3

Overall: PPG - 10.4, APG - 5.8, RPG - 7.2

Last Week: FG% - 36.1%, 3P% - 27.3%, FT% - 75.0%

Overall: FG% - 39.1%, 3P% - 25.7%, FT% - 65.4%

Josh Giddey of the OKC Thunder remains at No. 5 in this week's ROTY power rankings. Giddey did not guide the Thunder to any wins for the week, but he has shown his potential in all three games. He is averaging 10.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

The Australian rookie's pairing with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will take time to improve, but it could eventually pay dividends for the Thunder. Giddey has the potential to produce a triple-double every game. However, two of his main weaknesses have been shooting the ball inefficiently and turnovers.

ESPN Australia & NZ @ESPNAusNZ 𝘾 𝘼 𝙍 𝙀 𝙀 𝙍 - 𝙃 𝙄 𝙂 𝙃 🤩



Josh Giddey's entire skill set was on show against Utah today:



🔸 19 POINTS



🔸 8 ASSISTS



🔸 7 REBOUNDS



🔸 1 BUZZER-BEATER



OKC's rising star continues to reach new heights. 𝘾 𝘼 𝙍 𝙀 𝙀 𝙍 - 𝙃 𝙄 𝙂 𝙃 🤩Josh Giddey's entire skill set was on show against Utah today:🔸 19 POINTS🔸 8 ASSISTS🔸 7 REBOUNDS🔸 1 BUZZER-BEATER OKC's rising star continues to reach new heights. https://t.co/avWj3yscAE

#4 Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons.

Previous week’s NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 0; Games lost - 4

Overall: Games played - 15; Games won - 4; Games lost - 11

Last Week: PPG - 10.0 APG - 5.3, RPG - 7.0

Overall: PPG - 13.0, APG - 4.8, RPG - 6.5

Last Week: FG% - 28.6%, 3P% - 22.2%, FT% - 75.0%

Overall: FG% - 33.5%, 3P% - 24.5%, FT% - 86.7%

Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons is at No. 4 in this week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings. Despite playing four games last week, Cunningham failed to impress in the two against the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks.

The first overall selection of the 2021 NBA Draft salvaged the week by playing well versus the LA Lakers and LA Clippers. Cunningham continued to struggle with his shots, especially from beyond the arc. The rebounding and playmaking are there, but not the shooting just yet.

Lee Harvey @MusikFan4Life Cade Cunningham : 15 points (6-16 shooting & 3-9 from 3), 11 rebounds, 2 assists & 5 turnovers in 34 minutes Cade Cunningham : 15 points (6-16 shooting & 3-9 from 3), 11 rebounds, 2 assists & 5 turnovers in 34 minutes https://t.co/axEmd1nExX

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra