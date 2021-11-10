NBA Rookie of the Year (ROTY): November 9th, 2021 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

Another week of NBA play has come and gone and the 2021-22 NBA season continues to give us plenty of excitement. The storylines throughout the opening month of NBA play have been fascinating to monitor as expected. As a number of star players have become a popular topic of conversation, there's no denying that some of the younger stars in the league have generated some serious buzz with their play.

The 2021 NBA Draft class has come out of the gate red hot, as there's been a number of rookies who have shined with their performances on the court. Last week's Rookie of the Year power rankings featured the debut of Orlando Magic rookie Franz Wagner in the top five. Let's take a look at the movement in the power rankings for this week's installment.

#5 Josh Giddey

Josh Giddey during the 2021 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

Previous week’s NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 9; Games won - 3; Games lost - 6

Last Week: PPG - 9.0, APG - 6.3, RPG - 6.7

Overall: PPG - 10.1, APG - 5.9, RPG - 6.1

Last Week: FG% - 32.4%, 3P% - 16.7%, FT% - 75.0%

Overall: FG% - 40.4%, 3P% - 25.9%, FT% - 61.5%

Although his production over the last week hasn't looked as strong as previously, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Josh Giddey has continued to be an important part of the rotation during his first season. Giddey immediately came into the league and made his presence felt with his playmaking ability and selfless passing. He's a crafty ball-handler with great size and he's found himself playing serious minutes for the Thunder so far.

Although Giddey still has some work to do when it comes to his efficiency, he's continued to pile up production across the board. In his last three games, Giddey is averaging 9.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. After being ranked fourth in last week's power rankings, Giddey finds himself dropping back one spot to fifth overall.

#4 Franz Wagner

2021 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

Previous week’s NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 2; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 11; Games won - 3; Games lost - 8

Last Week: PPG - 13.5, APG - 2.5, RPG - 3.5

Overall: PPG - 13.7, APG - 2.1, RPG - 3.5

Last Week: FG% - 42.9%, 3P% - 31.8%, FT% - 71.4%

Overall: FG% - 46.9%, 3P% - 38.9%, FT% - 71.4%

The Orlando Magic continues to be one of the more pleasant surprises throughout the entire NBA. Although the Magic have struggled to string together some wins, the team have showcased that they have a young nucleus of talent that look to have a bright future together. One of those pieces has been rookie forward Franz Wagner. The Magic selected Wagner with the eighth overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft and he's started to shine on the basketball court as of late.

Wagner has started to show some serious confidence on the floor, and has had a couple of impressive performances that have opened some eyes around the NBA. Last week Wagner had a 28-point performance in a big win on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He went on to average 13.5 points per game last week, while also pitching in 1.3 steals per game. After making his debut in the Rookie of the Year power rankings last week, Wagner has moved up one spot to fourth overall.

