NBA Rookie of the Year (ROTY) Power Rankings featuring Cade Cunningham, Franz Wagner and more | January 11th, 2021

A week into 2022 and the race for the NBA Rookie of the Year is heating up. Scottie Barnes, who was among the strongest contenders for the award, might have hit the dreaded rookie wall. Meanwhile, Josh Giddey and Franz Wagner are hitting their strides, but their team results have been abysmal.

Elsewhere, Cade Cunningham got his mojo back, exploding for a career-high this week while Jalen Green has been scoring in bunches since returning from a hamstring injury. As for Evan Mobley, he was voted sixth among young players that NBA executives would want to build their squad around.

Let's take a look at this week's ROTY power rankings and see if there is a new rookie or if Mobley retains the top spot.

#5 Scottie Barnes

Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors.

Previous week’s NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #3.

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 4; Games lost - 0.

Overall: Games played - 32; Games won - 17; Games lost - 15.

Last Week: PPG - 8.8, APG - 5.0, RPG - 7.0

Overall: PPG - 14.7, APG - 3.5, RPG - 8.0

Last Week: FG% - 37.8%, 3P% - 10.0%, FT% - 60.0%

Overall: FG% - 48.2%, 3P% - 32.4%, FT% - 71.4%

As mentioned above, Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors might have unfortunately hit the rookie wall. Barnes played in four games last week, but averaged just 8.8 points and shot the ball 37.8% from the field.

It was encouraging to see Barnes rebound the ball and make plays last week, averaging 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists. However, the Raptors rookie has fallen to fifth spot in this week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings. Barnes has to pick up his game with Jalen Green on his tail and gunning for a spot in the top five.

#4 Josh Giddey

Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Previous week’s NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #4.

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 0; Games lost - 3.

Overall: Games played - 34; Games won - 12; Games lost - 22.

Last Week: PPG - 11.7, APG - 6.3, RPG - 9.0

Overall: PPG - 11.1, APG - 6.4, RPG - 7.5

Last Week: FG% - 48.1%, 3P% - 45.5%, SPG - 1.0

Overall: FG% - 39.6%, 3P% - 27.8%, SPG - 1.0

Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder maintains his place in this week's NBA ROTY power rankings. Giddey remained at number four after averaging 11.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists last week.

The Australian is already one of the best rebounding guards in the NBA this season. His passing has also advanced for his relative lack of experience and he's slowly improving his shooting as well. Giddey shot the ball at a good click last week, averaging 48.1% from the field and 45.5% from beyond the arc.

