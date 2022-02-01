NBA Rookie of the Year (ROTY) Power Rankings featuring Evan Mobley, Josh Giddey and more | February 1st, 2022

The 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend will be held in Cleveland and most of the top rookies are invited to the Clorox Rising Stars.

A new format will be used this year with a mini-tournament replacing the Team World vs. Team USA format. In addition to rookies and sophomores, members of the NBA G League Ignite are also invited.

Evan Mobley is surely heading into All-Star Weekend to represent the rookies, as well as the Cleveland Cavaliers. But will Mobley enter this week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings at number one? Let's take a look and see if there are any changes in our top five.

#5 Josh Giddey

Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Previous week's NBA ROTY Power Ranking - NA

Last Week: Games played - 2; Games won - 1; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 44; Games won - 14; Games lost - 30

Last Week: PPG - 14.5, APG - 4.5, RPG - 11.0

Overall: PPG - 11.6, APG - 6.1, RPG - 7.6

Last Week: FG% - 44.4%, 3P% - 12.5%, SPG - 0.5

Overall: FG% - 40.6%, 3P% - 26.0%, SPG - 1.0.

Josh Giddey of the OKC Thunder is back in the top five in this week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings. Giddey had only two games last week, but he still managed to put up 14.5 points, 11.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He also became the youngest player since LeBron James to have 500 points, 200 rebounds and 200 assists in the process.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out for three weeks due to an injury, Giddey has the chance to prove that he can also take over the team. The Thunder have four games next week so there's a chance for him to be efficient and productive. If he does, he'll likely improve his standing in the weekly power rankings.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



500 PTS

200 REB

200 AST @joshgiddey became the youngest player to reach these numbers in his first 45 games since @KingJames 500 PTS200 REB200 AST .@joshgiddey became the youngest player to reach these numbers in his first 45 games since @KingJames 🔥🌟 500 PTS🌟 200 REB🌟 200 AST https://t.co/hZYTtlJEP1

#4 Scottie Barnes

Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors.

Previous week’s NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 40; Games won - 20; Games lost - 20

Last Week: PPG - 15.0, APG - 3.7, RPG - 6.7

Overall: PPG - 14.7, APG - 3.5, RPG - 7.7

Last Week: FG% - 51.6%, 3P% - 27.3%, FT% - 76.9%

Overall: FG% - 47.2%, 3P% - 30.3%, FT% - 72.5%.

Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors is slowly getting into form after hitting the dreaded rookie wall last month. Barnes averaged 15.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in three games last week and helped the Raptors win two of their contests.

His best performance last week came in a triple-overtime win over the Miami Heat. He played 56 minutes, scoring 22 points in addition to recording nine rebounds and three assists. The 20-year-old rookie was the early favorite for NBA Rookie of the Year and might get back in the mix if he can conjure up a great second half of the season.

ًSB4L @BarnesAgenda



56 minutes

22 points

9 rebounds

3 assists

7/13 FG



Future Scottie Barnes tonight:56 minutes22 points9 rebounds3 assists7/13 FGFuture Scottie Barnes tonight:56 minutes22 points9 rebounds3 assists7/13 FGFuture ⭐️ https://t.co/8jfTYlM48k

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra