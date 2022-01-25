NBA Rookie of the Year (ROTY) Power Rankings featuring Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes and more | January 25th, 2021

It's the second half of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, and the contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders. The same can be said for this year's rookie class, with only a handful of first-year players showing that they can effectively impact their team.

Cade Cunningham is getting more consistent with the Detroit Pistons, while Scottie Barnes may be back to his best self for the Toronto Raptors. Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets is struggling again and Chris Duarte is capitalizing on opportunities with the depleted Indiana Pacers.

Evan Mobley still appears to be the favorite to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award, especially if the Cleveland Cavaliers keep winning. Let's take a look at the NBA ROTY power rankings this week and see if Mobley is able to retain the number one spot.

#5 Chris Duarte

Chris Duarte of the Indiana Pacers.

Previous week's NBA ROTY Power Ranking - NA

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 2; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 40; Games won - 17; Games lost - 23

Last Week: PPG - 17.3, APG - 3.3, RPG - 5.0

Overall: PPG - 13.6, APG - 2.3, RPG - 4.1

Last Week: FG% - 45.5%, 3P% - 47.4%, SPG - 1.5

Overall: FG% - 44.1%, 3P% - 35.6%, SPG - 1.1

Chris Duarte is back in the NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings at the fifth spot. Duarte averaged 17.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists last week, with the Pacers very short-handed in the absence of Malcolm Brogdon, Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis.

The 24-year-old rookie tied a career-high with 27 points in their game against the Golden State Warriors. It was an impressive performance by Duarte, who enters the top five taking the place of Josh Giddey of the OKC Thunder. It would be interesting to see in the coming weeks if Giddey can reclaim his spot from Duarte.

#4 Scottie Barnes

Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors.

Previous week’s NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 37; Games won - 18; Games lost - 19

Last Week: PPG - 15.7, APG - 2.3, RPG - 6.3

Overall: PPG - 14.6, APG - 3.4, RPG - 7.8

Last Week: FG% - 45.2%, 3P% - 26.7%, FT% - 83.3%

Overall: FG% - 46.9%, 3P% - 30.6%, FT% - 72.0%

Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors returns as he makes his way back to the fourth spot in this week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings. Barnes averaged 15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists last week, while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The fourth overall pick put up a career-high 27 points in the Raptors' 109-105 win over the Washington Wizards. Barnes would have been higher on the list if it weren't for a dud game last week when he had only nine points in Toronto's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

