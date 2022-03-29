NBA Rookie of the Year (ROTY) Power Rankings featuring Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes and more | March 29th, 2022

The NBA regular season is about to end in less than two weeks, with teams battling for playoff and play-in tournament slots.

The top spot in the Eastern Conference is yet to be settled, while the Phoenix Suns having the best record in the West and the entire league. However, the play-in teams in the East appear to be set, while the San Antonio Spurs are trying to knock off the LA Lakers in the West.

Meanwhile, the NBA Rookie of the Year race could go down to the wire. It could end up being one of the closest ROTY races in recent memory. On that note, here's a look at this week's Rookie of the Year (ROTY) power rankings and find out if there are any movements in the top five.

#5 Jalen Green

Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets

Previous week's NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 2; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 61; Games won - 12; Games lost - 49

Last Week: PPG - 21.5, APG - 2.0, RPG - 4.3

Overall: PPG - 16.1, APG - 2.6, RPG - 3.3

Last Week: FG% - 45.6%, 3P% - 42.5%, FT% - 87.5%

Overall: FG% - 41.7%, 3P% - 33.4%, FT% - 80.3%.

With Josh Giddey of the OKC Thunder ruled out for the season, Jalen Green has solidified himself in this week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings. Green led the Houston Rockets to a 2-2 week, averaging 21.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

Green has been a different player since the All-Star break. He's one of the best performing rookies at the moment. After a rocky start to his NBA career, the 20-year-old star is finally showing why the Rockets selected him second overall last year.

RocketsMuse @RocketsMuse Jalen Green tonight:



30 PTS

4 REB

4 AST

1 BLK

6-15 3PT

58.2 TS%



He now has the most 30 point games for a rookie this season with 3. Jalen Green tonight:30 PTS4 REB4 AST1 BLK6-15 3PT58.2 TS%He now has the most 30 point games for a rookie this season with 3. https://t.co/NLhZqvr4of

#4 Franz Wagner

Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic

Previous week's NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 1; Games lost - 3

Overall: Games played - 76; Games won - 20; Games lost - 56

Last Week: PPG - 15.5, APG - 3.8, RPG - 3.8

Overall: PPG - 15.4, APG - 3.0, RPG - 4.6

Last Week: FG% - 50.0%, 3P% - 9.1%, FT% - 100.0%

Overall: FG% - 46.6%, 3P% - 35.0%, FT% - 86.1%

Franz Wagner remains the iron man of his class and is fourth in this week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings. Wagner is the only rookie who has played all his team's games this season. The Orlando Magic have a solid player in Wagner.

The Germany international was superb once again last week. He averaged 15.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in four games, despite Orlando going 1-3. With the season about to end, Wagner is on pace to play all 82 games.

Alex @AlexHoopsYT The amount of guard skills and playmaking ability that Franz Wagner possesses is even more ridiculous when you realize that he's also 6'10" The amount of guard skills and playmaking ability that Franz Wagner possesses is even more ridiculous when you realize that he's also 6'10" https://t.co/upsUWuXLk3

#3 Evan Mobley

Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Previous week's NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #1

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 67; Games won - 39; Games lost - 28

Last Week: PPG - 8.7, APG - 2.0, RPG - 7.3

Overall: PPG - 14.9, APG - 2.5, RPG - 8.3

Last Week: FG% - 52.2%, 3P% - 50.0%, BPG - 1.0

Overall: FG% - 50.6%, 3P% - 25.3%, BPG - 1.6

Evan Mobley drops to number three in this week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings. Mobley remains a solid defensive anchor for the Cleveland Cavaliers, but his offensive output went down last week. He only averaged 8.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

With the race for the ROTY going down to the wire, Mobley can't afford to have off nights. The problem? He went down with an ankle injury in the game against the Orlando Magic on Monday night. The good news? X-ray reports were negative, but there's no timetable for his return.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn X-rays were negative on Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley’s sprained left ankle, sources tell ESPN. Mobley left Monday’s victory over Orlando in second quarter with the sprain. X-rays were negative on Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley’s sprained left ankle, sources tell ESPN. Mobley left Monday’s victory over Orlando in second quarter with the sprain.

#2 Scottie Barnes

Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors

Previous week’s NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #2

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 3; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 67; Games won - 38; Games lost - 29

Last Week: PPG - 13.3, APG - 5.0, RPG - 5.3

Overall: PPG - 15.3, APG - 3.5, RPG - 7.6

Last Week: FG% - 53.1%, 3P% - 0.0%, SPG - 0.7

Overall: FG% - 48.9%, 3P% - 29.8%, SPG - 1.1

Scottie Barnes remains at number two in this week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings. Barnes averaged 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists in three games and three wins for the Toronto Raptors last week. He also shot 53.1% from the field.

The race for ROTY this year will likely come down to Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham. Barnes and Mobley are the obvious top two choices, with Cunningham likely to get a few votes. At the end of the day, it could go down to team records, with Barnes and the Raptors ahead of Mobley and the Cavaliers.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops Scottie Barnes is the first rookie to reach 1,000+ points and 500+ rebounds this season.



Too good. Scottie Barnes is the first rookie to reach 1,000+ points and 500+ rebounds this season.Too good. https://t.co/WhE6k3aK2u

#1 Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons

Previous week's NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #3

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 59; Games won - 18; Games lost - 41

Last Week: PPG - 19.0, APG - 8.0, RPG - 4.3

Overall: PPG - 17.2, APG - 5.7, RPG - 5.6

Last Week: FG% - 48.1%, 3P% - 12.5%, SPG - 0.7

Overall: FG% - 41.2%, 3P% - 31.9%, SPG - 1.2

Cade Cunningham has leapt into first place in this week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings. He continues to lead all rookies in scoring, averaging 17.2 points this season. He also played great last week, putting up 19.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists in three games.

The Detroit Pistons may not be winning this season, but they are winners for drafting Cunningham first overall last year. He has the potential to lead Detroit back into contention.

Ku @KuKhahil Detroit Pistons have officially started to make their case for Cade Cunningham Rookie Of The Year. Detroit Pistons have officially started to make their case for Cade Cunningham Rookie Of The Year. https://t.co/MEfLIwRaHo

He might not be the favorite to win the ROTY award, but he was the best rookie last week.

