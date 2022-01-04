NBA Rookie of the Year (ROTY) Power Rankings featuring Evan Mobley, Josh Giddey and more | January 4th, 2021

The 2021-22 NBA regular season is almost at its halfway point, and things continue to get interesting in the Rookie of the Year race. COVID-19 outbreaks are plaguing rosters, with Josh Giddey, Scottie Barnes and Cade Cunningham returning from the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Meanwhile, Evan Mobley returned at the start of last week, and continued his run as one of the best rookies in the league. Franz Wagner, meanwhile, remains the most durable in the 2021 draft class. Other rookies such as Herb Jones and Jalen Green also had strong performances last week.

On that note, here's a look at this week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings:

#5 Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons

Previous week’s NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #3

Last Week: Games played - 1; Games won - 1; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 26; Games won - 6; Games lost - 20

Last Week: PPG - 19.0, APG - 7.0, RPG - 4.0

Overall: PPG - 15.4, APG - 5.3, RPG - 6.2

Last Week: FG% - 53.3%, 3P% - 42.9%

Overall: FG% - 38.9%, 3P% - 31.8%.

Cade Cunningham drops two spots to number five in this week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings. The top overall pick missed four games after entering the league's health and safety protocols on December 22nd. He returned Monday when the Detroit Pistons faced the Milwaukee Bucks.

Cunningham showed no rust in the Pistons' surprise 115-106 win over the Bucks. He bagged 19 points, four rebounds and seven assists on his return.

B/R Hoops @brhoops

@CadeCunningham_

19 points

8-15 FG

7 assists Cade Cunningham helps lead the Pistons on the road over the Bucks19 points8-15 FG7 assists Cade Cunningham helps lead the Pistons on the road over the Bucks😤 @CadeCunningham_19 points8-15 FG7 assists https://t.co/4lKqjrXFfC

The only reason he dropped two spots is because Josh Giddey made history, and Franz Wagner had a great week last week.

#4 Josh Giddey

Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder

Previous week’s NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 1; Games won - 0; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 31; Games won - 12; Games lost - 19

Last Week: PPG - 17.0, APG - 14.0, RPG - 13.0

Overall: PPG - 11.0, APG - 6.4, RPG - 7.3

Last Week: FG% - 43.8%, 3P% - 60.0%, SPG - 4.0

Overall: FG% - 39.0%, 3P% - 26.1%, SPG - 1.0.

Josh Giddey returned for the OKC Thunder on Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks. He entered the NBA's health and safety protocols on December 28th, but was cleared after just five days. The Australian star made history in his first game back as he takes fourth spot in this week's Rookie of the Year power rankings.

Giddey became the youngest player to record a triple double in NBA history. He posted 17 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists in the Thunder's 95-86 defeat. He was just 19 years and 84 days old at the time, thus breaking the old record of LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



Bring me a … triple double! HISTORY FOR JOSH GIDDEYBring me a … triple double! HISTORY FOR JOSH GIDDEY 🌟Bring me a … triple double! https://t.co/DPzxMmcxHU

Giddey lowered the record by 56 days.

