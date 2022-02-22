NBA Rookie of the Year (ROTY) Power Rankings featuring Evan Mobley, Scottie Barnes and more | February 22nd, 2022

The rookies showed up and delivered in the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland. Evan Mobley stole the show with his Cavaliers teammates Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen en route to winning the Skills Challenge in front of their hometown crowd.

Meanwhile, Cade Cunningham-led Team Rick Barry won the Rising Stars Challenge tournament. He was named the Rising Stars MVP, and he also participated in the Skills Challenge with Scottie Barnes and Josh Giddey. Barnes did become a meme during the event, while Jalen Green failed to impress in the Slam Dunk competition.

On that note, here's a look at this week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings.

#5 Scottie Barnes

Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors

Previous week’s NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 1; Games won - 1; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 49; Games won - 27; Games lost - 22

Last Week: PPG - 9.0, APG - 4.0, RPG - 4.0

Overall: PPG - 14.4, APG - 3.3, RPG - 7.4

Last Week: FG% - 44.4%, 3P% - 33.3%, SPG - 3.0

Overall: FG% - 47.0%, 3P% - 31.3%, SPG - 1.0.

Scottie Barnes falls to fifth spot in this week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings. He had the worst performance among the top five rookies last week, putting up just nine points, four rebounds and four assists in his final game before the All-Star break.

Barnes did well in the Rising Stars Challenge. However, he became a meme and probably Shaqtin-A-Fool MVP candidate in the inaugural Clutch Challenge alongside Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Barnes ended up missing four layups, while Maxey missed twice.

#4 Franz Wagner

Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic

Previous week's NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #3

Last Week: Games played - 1; Games won - 0; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 60; Games won - 13; Games lost - 47

Last Week: PPG - 12.0, APG - 2.0, RPG - 3.0

Overall: PPG - 15.6, APG - 3.0, RPG - 4.6

Last Week: FG% - 55.6%, 3P% - 33.3%, FT% - 100.0%

Overall: FG% - 46.6%, 3P% - 36.2%, FT% - 85.4%.

Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic drops down one spot to number four in this week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings. Wagner was decent in the Magic's lone game last week, putting up 12 points, three rebounds and two assists.

The German had just six points in the Rising Stars Challenge, as part of Team Rick Barry. Wagner was completely outshone by Cunningham, who ended up winning the MVP of the game award.

However, the Magic rookie did hit the game-winning free throw.

