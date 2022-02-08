NBA Rookie of the Year (ROTY) Power Rankings featuring Franz Wagner, Scottie Barnes and more | February 8th, 2022

The NBA has announced the participants for the Rising Stars Challenge for the 2022 All-Star Weekend. 12 rookies, 12 sophomores and four prospects from the NBA G League Ignite team were selected.

The rookies chosen include Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley, Scottie Barnes, Jalen Suggs, Josh Giddey and Franz Wagner. Davion Mitchell, Chris Duarte, Alperen Sengun, Herbert Jones and Ayo Dosunmu have also made the cut.

Let's take a look at this week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings and see if the there are changes.

#5 Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons.

Previous week's NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #2

Last Week: Games played - 1; Games won - 0; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 38; Games won - 11; Games lost - 29

Last Week: PPG - 6.0, APG - 1.0, RPG - 5.0

Overall: PPG - 15.8, APG - 5.2, RPG - 5.5

Last Week: FG% - 37.5%, 3P% - 0.0%, SPG - 2.0

Overall: FG% - 39.7%, 3P% - 32.8%, SPG - 1.3.

Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons was named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for January. Cunningham, however, has had a bad week, playing just one game. He's currently nursing a right hip pointer, suffering the injury against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Cunningham had six points, five rebounds and two steals before leaving the match against the Pelicans. It was a big week for other rookies in the top five last week, so Cade goes down to number five in this week's NBA ROTY power rankings.

If he is fit and firing again this week, there's a chance he'll be higher on the next edition of this list.

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard #Pistons Cade Cunningham has been named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for January. #Pistons Cade Cunningham has been named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for January.

#4 Franz Wager

Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic.

Previous week's NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #3

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 1; Games lost - 3

Overall: Games played - 55; Games won - 12; Games lost - 43

Last Week: PPG - 15.5, APG - 2.3, RPG - 3.5

Overall: PPG - 15.7, APG - 2.9, RPG - 4.5

Last Week: FG% - 49.0%, 3P% - 39.8%, FT% - 83.3%

Overall: FG% - 46.6%, 3P% - 35.1%, FT% - 85.0%.

Despite a solid week for Franz Wagner, he drops down one spot to number four in this week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings. Wagner averaged 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in four games last week for the Orlando Magic.

Wagner also remains the Iron Man of the 2021 Draft Class, playing all 55 games for the Magic so far this season. He's improved shooting from the field and has been impressive from beyond the arc as well, but the Magic are still a bad team.

Nevertheless, Wagner has established himself as one of Orlando's pillars for the future.

Steve Jones Jr. @stevejones20 One day I’ll stop being surprised when Franz Wagner does stuff like this. One day I’ll stop being surprised when Franz Wagner does stuff like this. https://t.co/ySKLnKgdwx

