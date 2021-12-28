NBA Rookie of the Year (ROTY) Power Rankings featuring Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and more | December 28th, 2021

Christmas has come and gone, with the NBA delivering five games on December 25th. The LA Lakers came up short against the Brooklyn Nets, while the Golden State Warriors prevailed over the Phoenix Suns to go atop the Western Conference standings.

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from isolation to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics. Kemba Walker also had a memorable game for the New York Knicks against the Atlanta Hawks. However, the threat of the COVID-19 virus is as high as ever, affecting almost every team in the NBA.

Elsewhere, rookies Scottie Barnes and Evan Mobley entered the NBA's health and safety protocols last week. Will that have an effect in this week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings? Let's have a look:

#5 Josh Giddey

Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder

Previous week’s NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 30; Games won - 12; Games lost - 18

Last Week: PPG - 10.3, APG - 5.0, RPG - 7.0

Overall: PPG - 10.8, APG - 6.1, RPG - 7.1

Last Week: FG% - 33.3%, 3P% - 18.2%

Overall: FG% - 38.8%, 3P% - 24.5%.

Josh Giddey of the OKC Thunder remains at number five in this week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings. He had a decent week last week, averaging 10.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

The Thunder were also able to win two of their three games last week, including big wins over the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans.

Giddey had a chance to move up to the fourth spot this week, but he went scoreless against the Pelicans. However, he had ten rebounds and as many assists in the game, making history. He became the first player in 50 years to do a double double with zero points.

StatMuse @statmuse



0 PTS

10 REB

10 AST



He’s the first player with a double-double on zero points since Norm Van Lier in 1971.



(Submitted by Josh Giddey with a stat line not seen in 50 years.0 PTS10 REB10 ASTHe’s the first player with a double-double on zero points since Norm Van Lier in 1971.(Submitted by @StevieCozens Josh Giddey with a stat line not seen in 50 years.0 PTS10 REB10 ASTHe’s the first player with a double-double on zero points since Norm Van Lier in 1971.(Submitted by @StevieCozens) https://t.co/0yCWnFJY06

#4 Franz Wagner

Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic

Previous week’s NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 34; Games won - 7; Games lost - 27

Last Week: PPG - 19.3, APG - 1.0, RPG - 3.7

Overall: PPG - 15.0, APG - 2.7, RPG - 4.6

Last Week: FG% - 41.2%, 3P% - 27.3%, SPG - 1.0

Overall: FG% - 44.1%, 3P% - 35.5%, SPG - 1.1.

Franz Wagner is closing in on a top-three spot, but he remains in fourth in this week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings. He had another great week last week, putting up 19.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He also shot 41.2% from the field and 27.3% from beyond the arc.

The Athletic @TheAthletic The only NBA rookie this season to post 15 consecutive games scoring 10+ points…



🪄 Franz Wagner 🪄 The only NBA rookie this season to post 15 consecutive games scoring 10+ points…🪄 Franz Wagner 🪄 https://t.co/vT3mR4bQMq

If he can get more efficient shooting the ball, he could potentially crack the top three. With the top three rookies in the power rankings still missing time due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, Wagner remains the most durable of the class.

