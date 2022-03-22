NBA Rookie of the Year (ROTY) Power Rankings featuring Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and more | March 22nd, 2022

Just like the race for playoffs and play-in spots, the race for the NBA Rookie of the Year is heating up. With only three weeks left in the regular season, teams are looking to strengthen their positions in their respective Conferences.

Meanwhile, the Rookie of the Year (ROTY) race could go be between three players - Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham. However, with Cunningham missing some time early in the season, Barnes and Mobley are neck-and-neck in terms of their stats and impact on the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers, respectively.

On that note, here's a look at this week's NBA ROTY power rankings presented by Sportskeeda.

#5 Jalen Green

Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets

Previous week's NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 1; Games lost - 3

Overall: Games played - 57; Games won - 10; Games lost - 17

Last Week: PPG - 16.8, APG - 3.8, RPG - 4.0

Overall: PPG - 15.7, APG - 2.7, RPG - 3.2

Last Week: FG% - 43.9%, 3P% - 40.0%, FT% - 81.8%

Overall: FG% - 41.3%, 3P% - 32.4%, FT% - 80.0%

Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets continues to wreak havoc following the All-Star break. Green has been playing magnificently, and it looks like he has finally figured out the league. He has improved a lot, especially his shot selection and efficiency.

In four games last week, Green averaged 16.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He also shot the ball at 43.9% from the field and 40.0% from beyong the arc. The second overall pick might be at number five in this week's NBA ROTY power rankings, but he's expected to take home his first Rookie of the Month honor this month.

DGC @Itamar_17_10 Jalen Green at the buzzer!!!



Despite the lack of drives, he still has 17 points on strong efficiency, to go with 5 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal and a block. Jalen Green at the buzzer!!!Despite the lack of drives, he still has 17 points on strong efficiency, to go with 5 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal and a block. https://t.co/NMM1Fn1ZsB

#4 Franz Wagner

Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic

Previous week's NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 72; Games won - 19; Games lost - 53

Last Week: PPG - 17.7, APG - 2.7, RPG - 4.3

Overall: PPG - 15.3, APG - 2.9, RPG - 4.7

Last Week: FG% - 45.0%, 3P% - 50.0%, FT% - 92.9%

Overall: FG% - 46.4%, 3P% - 36.1%, FT% - 85.4%.

The iron man of the 2021 NBA draft class, Franz Wagner continues to impress for the Orlando Magic. In three games last week, he averaged 17.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists, while shooting 45.0% from the floor and 36.1% from the three-point territory.

Wagner has been the model of consistency this season, but he remains stuck at number four in this week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings. The German international might be consistent, but the top three rookies have separated themselves from the pack.

Magic Nation @MagicNationCP



Franz is up to 25 points on the night



Franz Wagner with the left hook shot!Franz is up to 25 points on the night Franz Wagner with the left hook shot! 💦Franz is up to 25 points on the night 😤https://t.co/Ex93OEhb1F

#3 Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons

Previous week's NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #3

Last Week: Games played - 2; Games won - 0; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 56; Games won - 17; Games lost - 39

Last Week: PPG - 20.0, APG - 8.5, RPG - 4.5

Overall: PPG - 17.1, APG - 5.4, RPG - 5.8

Last Week: FG% - 50.0%, 3P% - 42.9%, SPG - 3.0

Overall: FG% - 40.8%, 3P% - 32.3%, SPG - 1.2

Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons comes in third in this week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings. He played just two games last week due to a non-COVID-19 illness. However, he still averaged an impressive 20.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.

Cunningham, the first overall pick last year, leads all rookies in scoring, with 17.1 points per game. The 20-year-old is among the best rookies in rebounds and assists as well. He's also slowly becoming a leader for the young Pistons as they strive to end the season strong.

PistonsMuse @PistonsMuse



Certified scorer.



#Pistons Cade Cunningham is averaging 17.1 PPG this season. 1.4 more than the closest rookieCertified scorer. Cade Cunningham is averaging 17.1 PPG this season. 1.4 more than the closest rookie Certified scorer.#Pistons https://t.co/X4F1WnBQtV

#2 Scottie Barnes

Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors

Previous week’s NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #1

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 2; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 64; Games won - 35; Games lost - 29

Last Week: PPG - 16.8, APG - 4.0, RPG - 8.3

Overall: PPG - 15.4, APG - 3.4, RPG - 7.7

Last Week: FG% - 44.8%, 3P% - 25.0%, SPG - 0.8

Overall: FG% - 48.7%, 3P% - 30.9%, SPG - 1.1

Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors falls to number two in this week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings. Barnes did not have a poor week last week, averaging 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists in four games. He even torched the LA Lakers for 31 points, 17 rebounds and six assists.

The fourth overall pick was not able to hold on to his position this week because of his shooting. He shot the ball well at 44.8% from the field, but it is that margin that makes the race for ROTY interesting. Barnes' stats are almost virtually identical to the man atop this week's list.

StatMuse @statmuse Scottie Barnes tonight:



31 PTS

17 REB

6 AST

14-21 FG



He is the first rookie with a 30/15/5 game since Blake Griffin in 2011. Scottie Barnes tonight:31 PTS17 REB6 AST14-21 FGHe is the first rookie with a 30/15/5 game since Blake Griffin in 2011. https://t.co/Yn9NWwA59K

#1 Evan Mobley

Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Previous week's NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #2

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 2; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 64; Games won - 38; Games lost - 26

Last Week: PPG - 16.3, APG - 2.8, RPG - 9.0

Overall: PPG - 15.2, APG - 2.6, RPG - 8.3

Last Week: FG% - 53.8%, 3P% - 0.0%, BPG - 1.5

Overall: FG% - 50.6%, 3P% - 24.7%, BPG - 1.7

Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers is back atop the NBA's Rookie of the Year power rankings this week. Mobley barely moved past Scottie Barnes this week, but he pulled it off due to his efficient shooting. He averaged 16.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in four games last week, shooting 53.8% from the field.

Mobley also played fewer minutes compared to Barnes but had the same kind of production and impact.

StatMuse @statmuse Evan Mobley tonight:



27 PTS

11 REB

2 BLK



He leads all rookies with 19 double-doubles. Evan Mobley tonight:27 PTS11 REB2 BLKHe leads all rookies with 19 double-doubles. https://t.co/0bowqMAibU

The race for ROTY will be close for the first time since 2000, when Steve Francis and Elton Brand were co-Rookie of the Year Award winners.

