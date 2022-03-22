NBA Rookie of the Year (ROTY) Power Rankings featuring Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and more | March 22nd, 2022

Just like the race for playoffs and play-in spots, the race for the NBA Rookie of the Year is heating up. With only three weeks left in the regular season, teams are looking to strengthen their positions in their respective Conferences.
Meanwhile, the Rookie of the Year (ROTY) race could go be between three players - Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham. However, with Cunningham missing some time early in the season, Barnes and Mobley are neck-and-neck in terms of their stats and impact on the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers, respectively.
On that note, here's a look at this week's NBA ROTY power rankings presented by Sportskeeda.
#5 Jalen Green
Previous week's NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #5
Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 1; Games lost - 3
Overall: Games played - 57; Games won - 10; Games lost - 17
Last Week: PPG - 16.8, APG - 3.8, RPG - 4.0
Overall: PPG - 15.7, APG - 2.7, RPG - 3.2
Last Week: FG% - 43.9%, 3P% - 40.0%, FT% - 81.8%
Overall: FG% - 41.3%, 3P% - 32.4%, FT% - 80.0%
Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets continues to wreak havoc following the All-Star break. Green has been playing magnificently, and it looks like he has finally figured out the league. He has improved a lot, especially his shot selection and efficiency.
In four games last week, Green averaged 16.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He also shot the ball at 43.9% from the field and 40.0% from beyong the arc. The second overall pick might be at number five in this week's NBA ROTY power rankings, but he's expected to take home his first Rookie of the Month honor this month.
#4 Franz Wagner
Previous week's NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #4
Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2
Overall: Games played - 72; Games won - 19; Games lost - 53
Last Week: PPG - 17.7, APG - 2.7, RPG - 4.3
Overall: PPG - 15.3, APG - 2.9, RPG - 4.7
Last Week: FG% - 45.0%, 3P% - 50.0%, FT% - 92.9%
Overall: FG% - 46.4%, 3P% - 36.1%, FT% - 85.4%.
The iron man of the 2021 NBA draft class, Franz Wagner continues to impress for the Orlando Magic. In three games last week, he averaged 17.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists, while shooting 45.0% from the floor and 36.1% from the three-point territory.
Wagner has been the model of consistency this season, but he remains stuck at number four in this week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings. The German international might be consistent, but the top three rookies have separated themselves from the pack.
#3 Cade Cunningham
Previous week's NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #3
Last Week: Games played - 2; Games won - 0; Games lost - 2
Overall: Games played - 56; Games won - 17; Games lost - 39
Last Week: PPG - 20.0, APG - 8.5, RPG - 4.5
Overall: PPG - 17.1, APG - 5.4, RPG - 5.8
Last Week: FG% - 50.0%, 3P% - 42.9%, SPG - 3.0
Overall: FG% - 40.8%, 3P% - 32.3%, SPG - 1.2
Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons comes in third in this week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings. He played just two games last week due to a non-COVID-19 illness. However, he still averaged an impressive 20.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.
Cunningham, the first overall pick last year, leads all rookies in scoring, with 17.1 points per game. The 20-year-old is among the best rookies in rebounds and assists as well. He's also slowly becoming a leader for the young Pistons as they strive to end the season strong.
#2 Scottie Barnes
Previous week’s NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #1
Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 2; Games lost - 2
Overall: Games played - 64; Games won - 35; Games lost - 29
Last Week: PPG - 16.8, APG - 4.0, RPG - 8.3
Overall: PPG - 15.4, APG - 3.4, RPG - 7.7
Last Week: FG% - 44.8%, 3P% - 25.0%, SPG - 0.8
Overall: FG% - 48.7%, 3P% - 30.9%, SPG - 1.1
Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors falls to number two in this week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings. Barnes did not have a poor week last week, averaging 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists in four games. He even torched the LA Lakers for 31 points, 17 rebounds and six assists.
The fourth overall pick was not able to hold on to his position this week because of his shooting. He shot the ball well at 44.8% from the field, but it is that margin that makes the race for ROTY interesting. Barnes' stats are almost virtually identical to the man atop this week's list.
#1 Evan Mobley
Previous week's NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #2
Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 2; Games lost - 2
Overall: Games played - 64; Games won - 38; Games lost - 26
Last Week: PPG - 16.3, APG - 2.8, RPG - 9.0
Overall: PPG - 15.2, APG - 2.6, RPG - 8.3
Last Week: FG% - 53.8%, 3P% - 0.0%, BPG - 1.5
Overall: FG% - 50.6%, 3P% - 24.7%, BPG - 1.7
Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers is back atop the NBA's Rookie of the Year power rankings this week. Mobley barely moved past Scottie Barnes this week, but he pulled it off due to his efficient shooting. He averaged 16.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in four games last week, shooting 53.8% from the field.
Mobley also played fewer minutes compared to Barnes but had the same kind of production and impact.
The race for ROTY will be close for the first time since 2000, when Steve Francis and Elton Brand were co-Rookie of the Year Award winners.