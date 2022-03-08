NBA Rookie of the Year (ROTY) Power Rankings featuring Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and more | March 8th, 2022

The race for the 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year is getting tighter as the regular season draws to a close in about a month. Evan Mobley has struggled in the past few weeks but holds on to the number one spot. Could this be the week he drops out?

Meanwhile, Scottie Barnes and Cade Cunningham have been impressive since the All-Star break. They have shown that the race for the NBA Rookie of the Year is still wide open and not yet over.

With Josh Giddey sidelined due to a hip injury, a new entry will surely be in this week's NBA ROTY power rankings. On that note, let's take a look at the top five.

#5 Jalen Green

Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets.

Previous week's NBA ROTY Power Ranking - NA

Last Week: Games played - 5; Games won - 1; Games lost - 4

Overall: Games played - 50; Games won - 8; Games lost - 42

Last Week: PPG - 21.8, APG - 3.8, RPG - 4.0

Overall: PPG - 15.4, APG - 2.5, RPG - 3.2

Last Week: FG% - 51.2%, 3P% - 34.2%, FT% - 62.5%

Overall: FG% - 40.3%, 3P% - 31.5%, FT% - 79.7%

Jalen Green makes his debut in the NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings at number five. The second overall pick has been on a tear for the Houston Rockets since the All-Star break. He has been shooting the ball really well and could be poised to end the season strong.

In five games last week, Green averaged 21.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists, while shooting 51.2% from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc. It looks like Green has finally figured things out after a lackluster start to his career. With Josh Giddey out indefinitely, Green might stay in the top five for the rest of the season.

Mike Schmitz @Mike_Schmitz Jalen Green showed why he was the No. 2 overall pick in a win over Memphis yesterday. Ball skills are getting better by the game. Finding that blend between attacking the rim and getting to his pull up. Green’s last 10 games: 19.1 PTS, 2.7 AST, 1.5 TOV, 57% from 2 and 38% from 3. Jalen Green showed why he was the No. 2 overall pick in a win over Memphis yesterday. Ball skills are getting better by the game. Finding that blend between attacking the rim and getting to his pull up. Green’s last 10 games: 19.1 PTS, 2.7 AST, 1.5 TOV, 57% from 2 and 38% from 3. https://t.co/UEi1GSaJKw

#4 Franz Wagner

Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic

Previous week's NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 65; Games won - 16; Games lost - 49

Last Week: PPG - 18.0, APG - 4.0, RPG - 6.0

Overall: PPG - 15.6, APG - 3.0, RPG - 4.7

Last Week: FG% - 51.2%, 3P% - 61.5%, FT% - 100.0%

Overall: FG% - 46.9%, 3P% - 37.2%, FT% - 85.2%

Franz Wagner remains at number four in this week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings. The Orlando Magic rookie continues to impress, averaging 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in three games last week. Wagner has also not missed a game this season.

The German international has been improving his three-point shooting since the All-Star break, while his rebounds and assists continue to climb. Wagner is a model of consistency and durability, suggesting his growing importance for the Magic.

statistical embrey @embreySTATS Franz Wagner tonight:



28 Points

6 Rebounds

2 Steals



10/18 FG

4/6 3FG Franz Wagner tonight:28 Points6 Rebounds2 Steals10/18 FG4/6 3FG https://t.co/yxWBk6F9zN

#3 Evan Mobley

Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Previous week's NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #1

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 56; Games won - 34; Games lost - 22

Last Week: PPG - 12.0, APG - 2.3, RPG - 8.7

Overall: PPG - 14.6, APG - 2.6, RPG - 8.2

Last Week: FG% - 48.4%, 3P% - 25.0, BPG - 1.7

Overall: FG% - 49.9%, 3P% - 26.0, BPG - 1.7

For the first time in months, Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers is not atop the NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings. Mobley has been a model of consistency this season, helping the Cavaliers become one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

However, he was not aggressive enough last week for the Cavaliers, averaging just 12.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He scored in single digits for the first two games of the week before putting up 20 points against the Toronto Raptors. With Jarrett Allen out, Mobley has a chance to put up big numbers and regain his position atop the list.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Evan Mobley tonight:



20 Points

17 Rebounds

4 Assists

3 Blocks

60% FG Evan Mobley tonight:20 Points17 Rebounds4 Assists3 Blocks60% FG https://t.co/b1S7fJR8Vy

#2 Scottie Barnes

Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors

Previous week’s NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #3

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 1; Games lost - 3

Overall: Games played - 56; Games won - 29; Games lost - 27

Last Week: PPG - 17.0, APG - 4.0, RPG - 9.3

Overall: PPG - 14.9, APG - 3.3, RPG - 7.6

Last Week: FG% - 49.1%, 3P% - 18.2%, SPG - 1.3

Overall: FG% - 48.7%, 3P% - 30.6%, SPG - 1.1

Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors moves up to number two in this week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings. Barnes was a force for the Raptors last week, averaging 17.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists in four games.

Even though the Raptors are currently struggling at the moment, Barnes remains one of the bright spots in the team. He registered three double-doubles last week and in four of his last five games. If the Raptors can improve their record, Barnes could make the race for ROTY very interesting.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Scottie Barnes over the last 5 Games:



19.2 PPG

10.6 RPG

4.0 APG

2.0 SPG

1.0 BPG

56% FG Scottie Barnes over the last 5 Games:19.2 PPG10.6 RPG4.0 APG2.0 SPG1.0 BPG56% FG https://t.co/VAUPBRSfjC

#1 Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons

Previous week's NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #2

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 3; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 51; Games won - 17; Games lost - 34

Last Week: PPG - 22.5, APG - 5.8, RPG - 9.0

Overall: PPG - 16.5, APG - 5.2, RPG - 5.8

Last Week: FG% - 43.4%, 3P% - 34.8%, SPG - 1.3

Overall: FG% - 40.0%, 3P% - 32.1%, SPG - 1.2

Cade Cunningham takes over the top spot in this week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings. Cunningham has been unbelievable for the Detroit Pistons since the All-Star break. The Pistons have also been winning lately, with six wins in their last 10 games.

Cunningham is the main reason for their current run, averaging 22.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists in four games last week. The Pistons went 3-1, beating the Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks in the process. Their lone loss was a 116-113 defeat against the Washington Wizards.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Cade Cunningham was doing a bit of everything in the Pistons' OT win over the Hawks Cade Cunningham was doing a bit of everything in the Pistons' OT win over the Hawks 💪 https://t.co/dwLzU2hlA3

Edited by Bhargav