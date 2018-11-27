×
Reports: Boston Celtics clear favorites to sign Anthony Davis

Elliott T
ANALYST
Rumors
42   //    27 Nov 2018, 22:16 IST

Could Anthony Davis be on his way to the Boston Celtics?
Could Anthony Davis be on his way to the Boston Celtics?

What's the story?

It was reported earlier this week that Anthony Davis is currently considering five different organizations including the Lakers and Celtics. Of the potential landing spots, NBA analyst Chris Mannix has now claimed that the Celtics are the clear front-runners due to the fact that the franchise has the most assets that can be used in a trade for Davis.

In case you didn't know...

Anthony Davis was drafted as the number one pick by the New Orleans Pelicans back in 2012. Davis is currently under contract for two more seasons, with a player option for the 2020-21 season. The 25-year-old is a five-time NBA All-Star and last season averaged 28.8 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.

The heart of the matter

The rumors of an Anthony Davis trade are continuing to build in momentum, although a deal will most likely not be completed until the end of the season. The Celtics are currently handcuffed by the 'Rose Rule' that means that they have to include Kyrie Irving in any deal for Davis, however, this will no longer be a factor if Irving signs a new deal in the summer.

The Celtics will also want to further assess the likes or Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward before including them in a trade.

What's next?

The Pelicans will look to put an end to their disappointing recent run of results as they face the struggling Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Anthony Davis is set to feature despite currently struggling with a hip injury.

Let us know below if you think that the Boston Celtics will be able to trade for Anthony Davis. Also visit our dedicated Basketball section for the latest news, rumors, and analysis.

