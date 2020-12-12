NBA Rumors: Gilbert Arenas asked LeBron if he could be a Lakers coaching intern

Gilbert Arenas is looking to return to the NBA after retiring in 2013, but not as a player. The three-time NBA All-Star is hoping to start an NBA coaching career. Arenas said he reached out to LeBron James to see if he could join the LA Lakers as an intern coach via his podcast: No Chill With Gilbert Arenas,

I don't know if it exists, but I would like to intern for the Lakers, like intern coaching

Gilbert Arenas mentioned that LeBron told him he would connect with the Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka about Arenas becoming apart of the defending champions' coaching staff. We will break down this latest NBA rumor and examine if it would be a beneficial move for the 2020 NBA champions.

NBA Rumors: Gilbert Arenas would bring a unique approach to the LA Lakers coaching staff

to Washington Wizards v Dallas Mavericks

Gilbert Arenas would undoubtedly be a unique addition to the Lakers coaching staff, but he could be beneficial. There is already a precedent in the NBA to hire ex-high IQ guards as NBA coaches; Steve Nash being the most recent example with the Brooklyn Nets. The former Washington Wizards star was a precursor for how the current point guard position is played in the NBA today. His playing experience combined with Lakers assistant coach, Jason Kidd, could add an unequaled approach as the Lakers are looking to adapt and improve to repeat for a title.

Steph shot that three from crazy absurd Gilbert Arenas range. #Warriors — Adrian Garro (@adriangarro) February 5, 2015

NBA Rumors: Gilbert Arenas could help LeBron tap into his "true ability."

Washington Wizards v Cleveland Cavaliers, Game 2

Bringing in Gilbert Arenas for the sole purpose of his relationship with LeBron James could be beneficial for the Lakers. If there is anything we have learned with the modern-NBA, it is to keep your stars happy.

Advertisement

Arenas and LeBron have known each other, tracing back to the early 2000s when they use to have legendary battles in the playoffs. The two were so close that they would gamble and play cards with each other the night before games. Even back then, Arenas knew LeBron was going to go down as an NBA great. Here is what he said about the 4-time-champion thinking back on hanging out with LeBron in 2004, via Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Club Shay Shay,

LeBron is gonna go down as Top 3, 4 greatest of all time without ever having to tap into his real ability

If Gilbert Arenas could find a way to tap into LeBron and gather up that 'real ability' that Arenas believes the King has yet to implement into his game, then the 38-year-old as an intern coach may be the piece the LA Lakers need to repeat their Championship for the 2020-2021 season.