NBA Rumor: Luka Doncic already planning for EuroLeague return

The Dallas Mavericks star wants to one day return to Madrid in Spain

What's the rumor?

Luka Doncic has lit up the NBA during the early part of the season, but he has revealed in a recent radio interview that he is already planning a return to Spain. Doncic told Spanish radio station 'Cope':

“I always say I really miss the people from Madrid because it’s true. All the players, physios, the staff, coaches. They’ve been really nice with me. So, when this is over, I’ll probably go back to Madrid."

In case you didn't know...

Luka Doncic was drafted as the third pick of the 2018 NBA draft. The 19-year-old was quickly traded from the Atlanta Hawks to the Dallas Mavericks, and the youngster has been the biggest breakout star of the NBA season so far.

The Mavericks man is currently playing 33.2 minutes per game, averaging 18.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He is also shooting an impressive .382 from behind the arc.

Before joining the NBA, the Slovenian spent three years with the Real Madrid Baloncesto's. Doncic went on to win the 2018 EuroLeague with the team, in addition to being named the MVP for the season.

The heart of the matter

Mavericks fans should not be alarmed by Doncic's comments, as the player is just getting started in the NBA. In the coming years, he will look to become one of the best European imports in the history of the league, and a return to Spain is unlikely for at least another decade.

What's next?

The Mavericks will face the Portland Trail Blazers tonight, although Doncic is a doubt due to injury.

Let us know below whether you believe Luka Doncic should return to Real Madrid and the EuroLeague after he ends his career in the NBA.

