NBA Rumors: Washington Wizards All-Star pair may have been added to trade list

Bradley Beal and John Wall have reportedly been put up for trade by the Wizards

What's the story?

Washington Wizard star players Bradley Beal and John Wall have both been made available for trade, as reported by ESPN today.

The Wizards have endured a miserable start to the season and their record currently stands at 5-11. The much anticipated return of Dwight Howard did not help turn things around, and now the Wizards may be looking at a rebuild.

In case you didn't know...

Both Bradley Beal and John Wall have spent their entire careers at Washington. Wall was selected first in the 2010 NBA draft, whereas Beal was the third pick two years later.

The 25-year-old Beal made his first ever All-Star game in 2018, while the 28-year-old Wall is a five-time All-Star.

The heart of the matter

Both players are in the prime of their careers, and Wall is currently among the best point guards in the NBA. Beal, meanwhile, hasn't quite developed into the player that many expected him to. But he still has time to improve, and there will be no shortage of suitors if the Wizards choose to move him.

Washington's two stars have had chemistry issues at times, and the team may benefit from trading either one of Beal or Wall, and then focusing the entire team around the remaining player.

It is worth noting that the report states that the Wizards are open to keeping both players, but that they want the performances to improve quickly. This trade situation could, therefore, drag on until the trade deadline in February 2019.

What's next?

The Washington Wizards next host the L.A. Clippers, followed by a road trip to the Toronto Raptors. The next few games are vital as the Wizards are currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference, and the division is a lot more competitive this time than it was last season.