NBA Rumors: 3 Best trade destinations for Goran Dragic

Fewer players in the league have gained more traction in NBA rumors over the past month than Goran Dragic. The Slovenian point guard was traded to the Toronto Raptors as part of the Miami Heat's offseason pursuit of Kyle Lowry.

However, from the offset, the relationship between the Raptors and Dragic was marred when he stated publicly that they were not his chosen destination. Most thought he would end up in Dallas alongside close friend Luka Doncic.

That could still happen, but for now he is a Toronto player and may still begin the season as their backup guard.

NBA Rumors: 3 teams that Goran Dragic could move to prior to the season

On an expiring contract, Goran Dragic will know that if he continues to play well off the bench (he averaged 13 points and four assists last season) then a trade could still be in the works prior to the league's deadline or a buyout.

Currently, NBA rumors have gone cold on the prospect of him being bought out by the Raptors, with a trade seeming the more likely outcome. Therefore, we have decided to identify three teams where Goran Dragic could land before the campaign tips off.

#1 Dallas Mavericks

Whatever way you look at it, Goran Dragic's summer has been uneasy. At first, he may not have expected the Miami Heat to pick up his $19.4m team option. While that is a healthy pay-day for a 35-year-old backup point guard, he has some grounds to feel irked by the way proceedings went down.

Over a month later and neither the Dallas Mavericks nor the Toronto Raptors appear to be budging in NBA rumors, both trying to utilize the leverage they have over one another. If a deal was to be arranged however, the Mavs would be the best landing spot for Dragic.

Besides the obvious impact it would have on appeasing Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks desperately need reliable depth for the postseason, especially in the backcourt. Akin to the Mavs' other two point guards, Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson, Dragic is a true shot creator.

About a third of his career three-pointers have come unassisted. He is excellent at creating space for himself off the dribble and in the pick-and-roll which would offer a different dynamic to Dallas' offense.

For the Mavericks, Goran Dragic offers a multitude of value as an experienced postseason player and somebody that can carry the offense when Doncic is off the floor.

No player has a greater effect on Dallas' ability to win and equally their ability to give up leads when he is off the court than the 22-year-old. When he was on the court, their offensive rating was 116.6 last season as opposed to 107.7 (a team-low) when he was benched.

If the Dallas Mavericks want to continue keeping Doncic content, a move for his fellow countryman would certainly go a long way in helping them do so and would improve their roster depth.

