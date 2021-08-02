NBA Rumors: 3 bold predictions for Charlotte Hornets' 2021 NBA off-season

The Charlotte Hornets showed great improvement from their 23-42 run in the 2019-20 NBA season. LaMelo Ball's introduction made a huge difference as the rookie quickly acclimatized himself to the NBA.

The Charlotte Hornets came close to bringing their four-year postseason hiatus to an end but failed to take advantage of the play-in tournament. They finished the 2020-21 season ranked 10th in the Eastern Conference with a 33-39 run.

As with most teams, injuries derailed their season as they made a decent start to the 2020-21 season. Ball was phenomenal for the Charlotte Hornets, recording performances that won him the NBA Rookie of the Year.

The addition of Gordon Hayward to their roster also helped boost their performance. Although his $120 million can be seen as expensive, the forward has delivered the goods for the Charlotte Hornets.

The Charlotte Hornets stand a good chance of qualifying for the 2022 NBA playoffs with the same squad if they remain healthy. However, it is only wise that they increase their chances by making a few additions to bolster their roster.

Draft Winner: Charlotte Hornets



Getting James Bouknight at 11 could be a steal. May not fit a need, but too talented to pass up.



Kai Jones at 19 fits a need, also has high upside. 6-11 forward can step out and make shots, will also be on receiving end of plenty of LaMelo lobs. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) July 30, 2021

James Bouknight was the 11th overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2021 NBA Draft. His signing has strengthened their backcourt comprised of Ball, Terry Rozier, Malik Monk, and Devonte' Graham.

That said, let's take a look at three bold predictions for the Charlotte Hornets' 2021 NBA offseason.

#1 The Charlotte Hornets will re-sign Devonte Graham

Elfrid Payton #6 of the New York Knicks dribbles as Devonte' Graham #4 of the Charlotte Hornets defends

Devonte Graham has been a revelation for the Charlotte Hornets as the guard has immensely contributed to the offense. With his impressive performances over the last two years, the 25-year-old is worthy of a contract extension.

If the Charlotte Hornets hope to make a run for the 2022 NBA playoffs, re-signing Graham would be a necessity. He has proved himself to be a top-tier scorer and will be a great fit to lead the second unit.

ESPN ranked the 20 best free agents for the 2021 offseason



#6 Devonte’ Graham

#11 Kelly Oubre pic.twitter.com/p2zUTKOlek — Jayhawks In The NBA (@NBA_Jayhawks) July 26, 2021

Given their backcourt depth, it might be a hard decision to make. Graham has been on a minimum salary since joining the Charlotte Hornets but will be worth every penny going forward.

The Charlotte Hornets will have to make him a Qualifying Offer of $4.7 million if they hope to keep him on as a restricted free agent. Graham's performance will make him appeal to teams that need rotation point guards. It is hard to imagine the Hornets letting him go with how impactful he has been.

