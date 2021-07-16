NBA Rumors: 3 Bold predictions for the Miami Heat this offseason

The Miami Heat retained most of the players that featured in their 2020 NBA Finals bout against the LA Lakers in the Orlando bubble, losing only Jae Crowder to the Phoenix Suns. However, they failed to replicate a deep run in the 2021 NBA playoffs as they were thrashed by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.

Their first-round exit was an extension of the average showing in the regular season. The Miami Heat finished sixth with a 40-32 run in the Eastern Conference to earn their playoff spot. But they could not win a game against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, who are currently in a neck-and-neck contest for the NBA championship.

The Miami Heat were the only team in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs to be swept.



What does the future hold for the 2020 Eastern conference Champions? pic.twitter.com/CbduU2Fq21 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 1, 2021

To avoid another first-round exit in the 2022 playoffs, rest assured Erik Spoelstra and the Heat's front office are plotting and figuring out ways to bolster their roster. Being the first team to exit the playoffs, the Miami Heat have had ample time to weigh their options and decide on the best route ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season.

That said, here are three bold moves that the Miami Heat could make in the 2021 offseason.

#1 The Miami Heat will part ways with their veterans

Goran Dragic #7 and Andre Iguodala #28 of the Miami Heat celebrate against the New Orleans Pelicans

Goran Dragic and Andre Iguodala have made significant contributions to the Miami Heat's offense and defense over the years. However, the Heat will not exercise their club options regarding both players.

The decision not to re-sign both players will be based on cap space and not necessarily production. If the Miami Heat decides to activate their club option, Dragic will earn $19.4 million in the 2021-22 season, while Iguodala will earn a base salary of $15 million.

Bleacher Report says Goran Dragić should be a trade target for the Mavs https://t.co/nwkZB1cuet — SLO HOOPS FAN 🇸🇮 (@SloHoopsFan) July 10, 2021

Injury is also a factor to consider, especially with Dragic. The 35-year-old point guard has been hampered by injuries in the last three seasons. Regardless, he was always one of the most productive players for the Miami Heat whenever he was healthy.

Iguodala clocked 37 in the 2020-21 season but continued to be a valuable rotation player for the Miami Heat. However, his $15 million will be too much of a burden for the franchise because of their limited cap space.

Although both are exceptional talents and will be sought after in free agency, their run with the Miami Heat might see its end this offseason.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar