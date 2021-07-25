NBA Rumors: 3 bold predictions for Orlando Magic's 2021 NBA off-season

Things fell apart for the Orlando Magic after they lost Markelle Fultz early in the 2020-21 NBA season. Fultz's absence impacted the team, as they ended the season with a 21-51 record despite starting the season with a 7-3 run.

Midway through the season, the Orlando Magic decided to rigorously shake things up, and they traded three of their veterans. The president of basketball operations, Jeff Weltman, is confident that a prospect from the 2021 NBA Draft class would fill the center position.

Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon are the long-time Orlando Magic players who were traded on deadline day, leaving Terrence Ross as the oldest player in the team. After such a bold move, the Orlando Magic are looking to invest on youth in the 2021-22 season.

Since Dwight Howard left the Orlando Magic in 2012, they have only featured in two NBA playoff first-round matchups. Although it is not expected that the Magic will enjoy the same success they have had in previous seasons, this might be the start of a new era in Orlando.

Jamahl Mosley is the new Orlando Magic head coach charged with leading what could perhaps be the youngest team in the NBA in the 2021-22 season. His duty will be to create a formidable team around Fultz and Jonathan Isaac, who will feature for the first time since 2019 after sustaining a season-ending injury.

On that note, here are three bold predictions for the Orlando Magic's 2021 NBA off-season.

#1 The Orlando Magic will aggressively pursue a 3-and-D player

Josh Hart (#3) of the New Orleans Pelicans

Floor spacing and three-point shooting are becoming the mainstays of the modern NBA game. However, this is an area the Orlando Magic seriously lack.

The Orlando Magic finished the 2020-21 season ranked 27th in 3-point percentage. To stay competitive in the new season, they will have to bring in great catch-and-shoot players.

Defensively, the Orlando Magic were just as bad, ranking 26th in defensive rating. Although Jonathan Isaac's return will boost their rim protection, they still need players who can defend the perimeter.

In that regard, Josh Hart is a viable option who could help the Orlando Magic at both ends of the court. Hart can be a menace to the opposition and comfortably guard four positions as well. He is also young and could fit into the Magic's rebuilding system.

The New Orleans Pelicans might have to let Hart go, considering their cap space situation. Although Hart is a restricted free agent, the Orlando Magic could make an offer for him that might be difficult for the Pelicans to match.

