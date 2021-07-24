NBA Rumors: 3 Bold Predictions for Philadelphia 76ers' 2021 NBA offseason

The Philadelphia 76ers endured another disappointing early exit in the NBA playoffs and will be looking to make a few changes. Despite clinching the No. 1 seed in the East, the Sixers fell in the second round of the playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks.

There is a lot to be considered this offseason as the Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to make another championship run. Their 49-23 record in the regular season showed some promise. However, there are some pieces that they still need to put together to guarantee success.

The Philadelphia 76ers have a potential Hall of Famer in Joel Embiid and need to build a team around him. The 2021 offseason will present the franchise with the opportunity to make some adjustments ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season.

WHAT A COMEBACK!



NBA Playoffs Update: The Atlanta Hawks clawed their back from 26 points down to beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 109-106, in Game 5. The Hawks now take a pivotal 3-2 lead in their best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series.|AFP photo #CDNDigital #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/115RZNilwW — CDN Digital (@cebudailynews) June 17, 2021

Their loss to the Atlanta Hawks should serve as a lesson more than anything else. The 76ers blew an 18-point lead in Game 4 and a 26-point lead in Game 5. While the losses in themselves were disappointing, losing in that manner has perhaps made what they lack abundantly clear to the management.

That said, here are three bold predictions for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2021 NBA offseason.

#1 The Philadelphia 76ers will trade Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers

Perhaps, the Philadelphia 76ers' biggest issue heading into the 2021 NBA free agency is the uncertainty surrounding Ben Simmons' continuity with the franchise. The side have been patient with the former No. 1 overall pick to develop him into an effective scorer. However, no signs of improvement have been seen, as he was largely responsible for the 76ers' fall in the 2021 NBA playoffs Eastern Conference Semi-finals.

Not many in the NBA are as talented as Simmons when it comes to playing defense. His build, reading of the game and quick hands make him one of the toughest players to get past in 1v1 situations. However, he is more of a liability on offense and barely contributes to the team's scoring.

The 76ers consider De’Aaron Fox a 'starting point' in Ben Simmons trade talks with Sacramento, per @KyleNeubeck



"Sixers would not even entertain a discussion with the Sacramento Kings save for the inclusion of guard De’Aaron Fox in a potential deal." pic.twitter.com/iDbTewDr4U — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 23, 2021

Trading Simmons has developed into a necessity of sorts for the Philadelphia 76ers as Doc Rivers is clearly displeased with his performance. Fans have also demanded for him to be traded. If they are to pursue another elite guard, it would make no sense to leave Simmons on the team considering his salary. The best possible way to move him will be through a trade deal.

Simmons has been on the chopping block for a while, as reports suggest that he was included in a trade package meant to bring James Harden from the Houston Rockets during the 2020-21 season. Although that did not work out, his horrendous display during the playoffs has effectively furthered the case for him to be traded this offseason.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra