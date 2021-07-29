NBA Rumors: 3 Bold predictions for Phoenix Suns' 2021 NBA off-season

After a poor 2019-20 NBA season in which a young Phoenix Suns team failed to make the Playoffs, the 36-year old Chris Paul was brought in to convert the team into potential championship contenders, a move that paid off in fabulous fashion.

After a 51-21 regular season that proved enough for the 2nd seed in the Western Conference, the Suns made all the way to the championship finals, where they were defeated in six games by the Milwaukee Bucks.

We’ll be listening to “Draft Day” by Drake all day today. What do you want the @Suns to do with pick No. 29? https://t.co/KCZNyx3643 — Valley of the Suns (@ValleyoftheSuns) July 29, 2021

Chris Paul has a player option for the upcoming season that will guarantee him more than $44 million in salary. The Phoenix Suns will want to keep Paul for another year, which will inadvertently leave them incapable of making large-spread roster changes. In this article, we look at three bold predictions for the Phoenix Suns’ 2021 NBA offseason:

Apart from Chris Paul’s future, the Phoenix Suns have multiple other players who will be free agents in the offseason. Letting most of them go might be the only way in which they can potentially bring in reinforcements, especially if Chris Paul decides to stay. Considering his impact, and the fact that the Suns will be championship contenders again next season might as yet result in Paul deciding to stay, despite a plethora of potential landing spots.

Chris Paul holds an option for the next season, Phoenix Suns waiting for his decision #NBAhttps://t.co/syzWmLZ7N8 — Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) July 29, 2021

#1 Chris Paul to take up the player option

The 36-year old Chris Paul has a great relationship with head coach Monty Williams. There are not a lot of 36-year olds who have the option of earning as much as $44 million while playing for a championship contending team. Paul came fifth in the MVP race and has a great relationship with the likes of DeAndre Ayton and Devin Booker.

The Phoenix Suns will want to keep him considering there are not a lot of potential options that they can bring in as replacements. Finally, the fact that the Suns came very close to winning what would have been Paul’s first NBA championship should be enough to convince him to stay for a further year. His overall output this season suggests that he might as well be able to snag another big contract next year, if it comes to that.

