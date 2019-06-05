NBA Rumors: 3 players that are being linked with an exit from the Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum is among the major names that could exit the Boston Celtics this summer

The Boston Celtics enter the 2019 offseason following a disappointing season in which they failed to become the new dominant force in the Eastern Conference.

LeBron James' move to the West provided Boston with an open path to the NBA Finals, however, chemistry issues were a problem throughout the year, and Brad Stevens' men were comprehensively eliminated by the Bucks in the semifinals.

However, the Celtics will once again be among the most active franchises this summer, and a blockbuster deal for Anthony Davis remains a possibility. Departures are also likely, and here are three individuals that are being backed to leave Boston this summer.

#3 Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum struggled to hit the same heights as the 18/19 season

After enjoying a breakout 17-18 campaign, Jayson Tatum was expected to transform into the Celtics' second star this season. However, the 21-year-old struggled while sharing the court with the ball-dominant Kyrie Irving, and his future remains in doubt due to Boston's immediate desire to compete for a title.

To complete a deal for Anthony Davis, the Celtics will need to offer a comprehensive trade package, and Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com believes that Tatum will be among the players sent to New Orleans:

If the Celtics do wind up losing Kyrie Irving to free agency, they’ll be in a difficult spot. If they want to contend right away, they’ll have to trade for a star-level player (a la Anthony Davis) and in order to make that happen, they’ll likely have to trade Tatum.

During the 18-19 season, Tatum averaged 15.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. When compared to his rookie season, Tatum's field goal percentage fell from 48% to, 45%, and his accuracy from beyond the arc also dropped from 43% to 37%.

