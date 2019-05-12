NBA Rumors: 3 Players being linked with an exit from the Detroit Pistons

Will Blake Griffin exit the Pistons this summer?

The 2018/19 NBA season was a strange one for the Detroit Pistons. At times, the team looked as though they could make a deep run in the Eastern Conference playoffs, although the team also looked hapless for large stretches -- nearly missing out on the postseason.

The Pistons eventually won their final two games of the season to secure the last playoff spot, yet were crushed 4-0 by the Milwaukee Bucks. There is no doubt about the talent levels on the Detroit roster, although changes are needed this summer, and here are three individuals that are being linked with an exit.

#3 Reggie Jackson

Toronto Raptors v Detroit Pistons

Reggie Jackson started all 82 games of the 18/19 NBA season, averaging 15.4 points, 4.2 assists, 2.6 rebounds per game. He also shot a career-high 37% from beyond the arc, as he was arguably the Pistons' second-best performer behind Blake Griffin.

However, due to the Pistons' desire to make additions this summer, Bleacher Report's Dan Favale is suggesting that Jackson could be among those sacrificed:

Deepening the wing rotation is, by far, the Pistons' more pressing concern. But Jackson's expiring contract is now among their best trade assets, and they don't have the cap sheet to be choosy about where they make their upgrades.

The Pistons will have to scour the trade market for a genuine needle-mover, and Jackson is borderline expendable. The Pistons need to elevate their ceiling around Griffin in whatever way they can, and Jackson's expiring salary is too convenient. He's an obligatory inclusion if they decide to chase Mike Conley, Jrue Holiday or any other second-tier star who might be up for grabs.

Jackson is set to earn $18 million for the 19/20 season, an amount that would allow the Pistons to bring in two wings.

