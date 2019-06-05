NBA Rumors: 3 players that are being linked with an offseason move to the Philadelphia 76ers

Malcolm Brogdon is among the names being linked with an offseason move to the Sixers

After years of 'trusting the process', the Philadelphia 76ers have finally turned their attention to competing for a title. In Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, the Sixers have two of the NBA's best young talents, while J.J. Redick continues to be a solid performer at 34.

During the 18-19 season, the Sixers also acquired Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris, although Kawhi Leonard's Game 7 buzzer-beater sent the Eastern Conference favorites crashing out of the playoffs.

Both Butler and Harris will hit free agency this summer, and there are no guarantees that either player will be back. Due to this, the Sixers will be active in the offseason as they continue their push for a ring, and here are three players that the team could bring in.

#3 Danny Green

Danny Green has impressed during Toronto's run to the NBA Finals

Danny Green is currently playing in the NBA Finals with the Toronto Raptors, although he will become a free agent this summer. Green is among the NBA's better 3-and-D players, and Dan Favale of Bleacher Report believes the Sixers will be interested in signing the 31-year-old:

After the Sixers hash out the futures of their own, they're free to shop around. Danny Green's name stands out. Giving max salaries to Butler and Harris won't cost Philly access to the full MLE if it waives Jonathon Simmons ($1 million guaranteed) and renounces everyone else except for Redick - and he doesn't command a monster salary.

Hard-capping themselves incites other challenges for the Sixers—mainly rounding out the rest of the rotation on a beggar's dime. But Green is a go-hard defender and, despite his postseason cold streak, floor-spacing safety valve. Signing him helps neutralize whatever awkwardness persists within the Sixers' core should they run everyone back.

Green joined the Raptors last summer as part of the trade that sent Kawhi Leonard to Toronto. During the regular season, he averaged 10.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

