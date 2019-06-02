NBA Rumors: 3 Players that are currently being linked with the Miami Heat

Chris Paul is a potential target for the Miami Heat this summer

The Miami Heat hoped to provide Dwayne Wade with a playoff sendoff ahead of his retirement, but despite playing in a historically weak Eastern Conference, the Heat could only finish the season with a 39-43 record. This was only enough to finish 10th in the East standings, and the Heat have now won just one playoff game in the past three years.

The organization has been in constant decline since LeBron James left back in 2014, and president Pat Riley may now finally overhaul an underperforming roster due to Wade's retirement. So, ahead of a pivotal summer, here are three players that could join the Heat.

#3 Chris Paul

The Rockets are keen to trade Chris Paul despite only handing him a new deal last summer

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier this week that the Houston Rockets were open to trading their entire roster due to their repeated failure to beat the Golden State Warriors. Despite turning 34 earlier this year, Chris Paul still has three year's remaining on his four-year, $160 million contract and his departure would come as a major relief to the Rockets.

While some experts have suggested that the Rockets will find it impossible to move Paul, Sean Deveney of Sporting News believes that the Miami Heat may be interested in acquiring the former All-Star:

For Houston, the issue is that the team would like to get assets back that can keep the team in contention and continue to maximize James Harden's prime years. That is just not going to happen with a contract like Paul's, though. Charlotte and Miami are among the teams that could be interested in Paul.

During the 18-19 season, CP3 averaged 15.6 points and 8.2 assists per game, shooting 42% from the field.

