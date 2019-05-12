NBA Rumors: 3 players that could exit the LA Clippers

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST

Patrick Beverley's future with the LA Clippers is in doubt

The LA Clippers have the cap space to sign two max free agents this summer -- and the team is believed to be in a strong position to land Kawhi Leonard and a potential second-tier All-Star. However, with the Clippers seemingly about to usher in a new era, a number of the current roster may be traded -- and here are three individuals that could leave.

#3 Danilo Gallinari

Danilo Gallinari enjoyed an excellent 18/19 season

At 30, Danilo Gallinari is playing the best basketball of his career. The Italian has become a key man in LA since his trade from Nuggets two-years ago, and over the course of the 18/19 season, Gallinari averaged 19.8 points and 6.1 rebounds. However, despite his impressive performances, the LA Times is reporting that the power forward is likely to leave this summer:

Yet even for Gallinari, who is under contract for next season, there is no guarantee he’ll be practicing in the Clippers facility again when training camp opens in September. For all of the impressive numbers Gallinari produced this season, his $22.6-million salary next season in the last year of a three-year deal makes him a candidate for a trade before free agency opens on July 1.

Considering Gallinari’s expiring contract, consistent production and health, injuries have dogged his career since the beginning, he could be an attractive option for other teams unlikely to land a top forward in free agency. The Clippers’ incentive to deal arguably their best player of this season is that offloading his salary is the most straightforward way to create enough salary cap room to pursue top-dollar free agents such as Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard.

If Gallinari is made available for trade, he will immediately become one of the most in-demand wings in the league, and teams such as the OKC Thunder are possible destinations.

