×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA Rumors: 3 players who could leave the New York Knicks this summer

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Rumors
40   //    17 May 2019, 23:20 IST

Dennis Smith Jr is among the stars being linked with a trade away from the New York Knicks
Dennis Smith Jr is among the stars being linked with a trade away from the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks were the NBA's worst performing team of the 18/19 season. However, the franchise has positioned itself in a strong position heading into the off-season as they have the cap space to add two All-Stars on max deals.

The likes of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Kemba Walker have all been strongly linked with a move to New York, although their potential arrivals will signal the end for a number of the current roster. So, as the Knicks head towards a busy summer, here are three players that are being linked with a trade.

#3 Dennis Smith Jr.

Smith Jr has impressed during his time in New York
Smith Jr has impressed during his time in New York

Dennis Smith Jr. was selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft by the Dallas Mavericks, and during his debut season, Smith was named to the All-Rookie Second Team. However, the young guard found himself traded to the Knicks back in January as part of the blockbuster trade for Kristaps Porzingis.

Following a mixed start to his second season in the NBA, Smith has rekindled his form in New York, averaging 14.7 points, 5.4 assists, and 2.8 rebounds over 21 games, and Dan Favale of Bleacher Report believes that the 21-year-old could be 'collateral damage' this summer:

He is, for now, the crown jewel of the Kristaps Porzingis trade. But the Knicks' priorities shift if they land two star free agents. Smith is bound to become collateral damage of an accelerated timeline in that scenario, particularly if New York finds itself in position to cobble together a package for Anthony Davis.

Smith's resurgence has resulted in his trade value drastically increase over the past few months, and many around the league believe that Smith is on a similar projection to D'Angelo Russell - who was named as an All-Star this season.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
NBA New York Knicks Dennis Smith Jr. NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
Advertisement
NBA Rumors: Will the New York Knicks re-sign Carmelo Anthony this summer?
RELATED STORY
New York Knicks: 3 Players That Disappointed This Season
RELATED STORY
Knicks Trade Rumors: 3 more players that are likely to leave the Knicks in the next week
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: The New York Knicks could miss out on both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant
RELATED STORY
3 things to expect from the New York Knicks ahead of the trade deadline
RELATED STORY
The implications of Carmelo Anthony's possible New York Knicks return 
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Monday, May 6th: Anthony Davis could join the New York Knicks, DeMarcus Cousins set for return, and more 
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from New York Knicks vs Houston Rockets
RELATED STORY
Kristaps Porzingis Trade: What this means for the Dallas Mavericks and the New York Knicks
RELATED STORY
NBA: New York Knicks' All-Time starting 5
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us