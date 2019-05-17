NBA Rumors: 3 players who could leave the New York Knicks this summer

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 40 // 17 May 2019, 23:20 IST

Dennis Smith Jr is among the stars being linked with a trade away from the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks were the NBA's worst performing team of the 18/19 season. However, the franchise has positioned itself in a strong position heading into the off-season as they have the cap space to add two All-Stars on max deals.

The likes of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Kemba Walker have all been strongly linked with a move to New York, although their potential arrivals will signal the end for a number of the current roster. So, as the Knicks head towards a busy summer, here are three players that are being linked with a trade.

#3 Dennis Smith Jr.

Smith Jr has impressed during his time in New York

Dennis Smith Jr. was selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft by the Dallas Mavericks, and during his debut season, Smith was named to the All-Rookie Second Team. However, the young guard found himself traded to the Knicks back in January as part of the blockbuster trade for Kristaps Porzingis.

Following a mixed start to his second season in the NBA, Smith has rekindled his form in New York, averaging 14.7 points, 5.4 assists, and 2.8 rebounds over 21 games, and Dan Favale of Bleacher Report believes that the 21-year-old could be 'collateral damage' this summer:

He is, for now, the crown jewel of the Kristaps Porzingis trade. But the Knicks' priorities shift if they land two star free agents. Smith is bound to become collateral damage of an accelerated timeline in that scenario, particularly if New York finds itself in position to cobble together a package for Anthony Davis.

Smith's resurgence has resulted in his trade value drastically increase over the past few months, and many around the league believe that Smith is on a similar projection to D'Angelo Russell - who was named as an All-Star this season.

