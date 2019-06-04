NBA Rumors: 3 Players the Indiana Pacers are currently targeting

Tobias Harris is among the names being linked with a move to the Pacers

The Indiana Pacers' 2018-19 campaign was derailed by the season-ending injury suffered by Victor Oladipo. For much of the campaign, the Pacers had been among the Eastern Conference's best teams, although Oladipo's absence was felt during the playoffs as Indiana were swept in the first round by the Celtics.

However, despite a disappointing end to the season, the Pacers have now qualified for the postseason in four consecutive seasons, and the franchise is likely to further strengthen this summer. The team is in the market for a second star to play alongside Oladipo, and here are three players that could head to Indiana this summer.

#3 Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris struggled in his role as Philadelphia's fourth option

Tobias Harris was traded to the Sixers back in February, and the 26-year-old was expected to play a key role in Philadelphia's push for the title. However, Harris struggled to adapt to his role as the 76ers' fourth offensive option, and he is about to hit free agency.

There are doubts that Harris will want to return to Philly, and Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer is reporting that the Pacers are among a number of teams interested in signing the forward:

According to several sources, the Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers, and Brooklyn Nets are among the teams that will go after the forward in free agency. All five teams can offer maximum-salary contracts.

By trading for Harris, the Sixers acquired his Bird rights. That enables them to offer him a five-year, $188 million max contract. Teams that don’t have his rights are only able to offer Harris a four-year, $141 million max contract in free agency. The Sixers will most likely have to offer the five-year maximum for him to stay.

During 27 regular appearances for the Sixers, Harris averaged 18.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

