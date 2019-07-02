NBA Rumors: 3 Players the Miami Heat could sign this week

Can the Miami Heat pull off a stunning trade to sign Bradley Beal?

The Miami Heat hoped to provide Dwyane Wade with a playoff sendoff ahead of his retirement, although the Heat failed to qualify for the postseason for the third time in five years. The franchise has won just one postseason series since LeBron James left back in 2014, and now that Wade has exited, it is the perfect time for a much-needed rebuild.

Due to a bloated salary bill, the Heat was not expected to be in a position to compete in free agency, however, the team has managed to pull off a stunning move to sign Jimmy Butler. The All-Star's arrival has renewed optimism around the franchise, and here are three more players that could head to the Heat in the coming weeks.

#3 T.J. McConnell

The Heat are among several teams interested in signing T.J. McConnell

The majority of the top free agents have already been snapped up, although a number of role-players remain available. Among them is T.J. McConnell, who spent the 18-19 season with the Sixers, averaging 6.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 52.5 percent from the field.

McConnell is expected to make a decision on his future in the coming days, and Darren Wolfson of SKOR North is reporting that the 27-year-old is attracting interest from several teams.

#Twolves are still kicking the tires on FA PG T.J. McConnell. As are the Sixers, Heat, Lakers, Grizzlies, Suns, Wizards, Pacers, others. Quality rotational guys are still out there to be had. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) July 1, 2019

With the Heat attempting to move Goran Dragic, McConnell would have the opportunity to establish himself as a starter in Miami, but the Minnesota Timberwolves are known to be pushing hard to complete a deal for the point guard.

Nevertheless, if signed, McConnell would provide the Heat with speed and a threat beyond the arc. However, his defense continues to be an issue, and he has yet to prove that he can form a vital part of a starting unit.

