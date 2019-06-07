×
NBA Rumours: 3 point guards that the Utah Jazz could sign this summer

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Rumors
72   //    07 Jun 2019, 16:34 IST

D'Angelo Russell is among the players being linked with a move to the Utah Jazz
The Utah Jazz entered the 18/19 season with the belief that they could make a deep run in the Western Conference playoffs. They were coming off an excellent 2018 postseason run that included the surprise elimination of the OKC Thunder, and the combination of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell looked likely to cause opposing teams problems. However, the Jazz largely stagnated as their rivals improved, and Quin Snyder's men were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Houston Rockets.

The Jazz roster will undergo a number of changes this summer, and with Ricky Rubio set to leave, a new point guard will be at the top of Utah's wish-list. So, heading into the off-season, here are three point guards being linked with the Jazz.

#3 Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker enjoyed a career season during the 18-19 campaign
Kemba Walker enjoyed a career season during the 18-19 campaign

Kemba Walker enjoyed a career year during the 18-19 season. The 29-year-old averaged 25.6 points, 5.9 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game and Dan Favale of Bleacher Report believes that Walker will be a target for the Jazz this summer:

The Jazz desperately need another face-up scorer, and James Harden is the only player who jacked more pull-up jumpers than Walker this season. They don't need to worry about sticking him next to Mitchell.
Creating the space necessary to sign him would cost Derrick Favors (non-guaranteed). The Jazz cannot take that decision lightly. But his contract doesn't guarantee until July 6. They won't be blindly waiving him. They'll have time to get a feel for Walker's leanings—if not a final decision from him—before reconciling Favors' future.

Walker is eligible to sign a super max contract with the Hornets, although the point guard may be tempted to take less money in order to play on a contending team.

Tags:
NBA Utah Jazz Kemba Walker Patrick Beverley NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
