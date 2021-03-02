NBA Rumors: 3 Teams that Alex Caruso can sign with in free agency

It's hard to imagine fan-favorite shooting guard Alex Caruso parting ways with the LA Lakers, but the latest NBA rumors suggest that it could be possible. Caruso is an unrestricted free agent next summer and although you would expect GM Rob Pelinka to hand him a good contract, things aren't as straightforward.

Alex Caruso has majorly played a reduced role with the LA Lakers but is an able off-the-ball player who can space the floor and is a good one-on-one defender. As per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Caruso is supposed to attract interest from other teams who could offer him an annual salary worth the full midlevel exception ($9.5 million).

The likes of Dennis Schroder and Talen Horton-Tucker are also due for extensions. If the LA Lakers were to bring all the three players back and exercise all team options, their wage bill for the 2021-22 season including luxury tax could stretch beyond $250 million.

3 NBA teams Alex Caruso can sign with if he leaves LA Lakers

Alex Caruso has become a bit of a cult figure for the LA Lakers' fans in recent seasons. But given the aforementioned financial situation, he may not get a suitable deal from the Purple and Gold. As such, he may be tempted to join other franchises. On that note, let us look at the three teams he can sign for as a free agent at the end of the 2020-21 NBA season.

#1 Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors have missed the services of Klay Thompson this season

The Golden State Warriors are in the need of 3-and-D guards. Even though Klay Thompson is set to return next season, the Warriors need someone who can stand in for him off the bench.

Advertisement

A great off-the-ball player, Alex Caruso is a decent catch-and-shoot option who's raking in his attempts at an impressive 38.8% accuracy from downtown this season. Given how often Stephen Curry gets double-teamed, Caruso is likely to get a ton of open looks.

The Golden State Warriors are another franchise that will be paying a hefty luxury tax for the foreseeable future and might find it tricky to compete for Alex Caruso's signature. With their taxpayer's midlevel exception expected to be around $6 million, the Warriors will have to negotiate a sign-and-trade with the Lakers to complete the deal.

#2 Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks need good defenders

Another team that has relied a bit too much on their best player are the Atlanta Hawks, with Trae Young having too much to do in quite a few games. Alex Caruso can be a spot-up guy for the Hawks can also take up an expanded role in the event of injuries, something that has plagued Atlanta this season.

Advertisement

The Atlanta Hawks have struggled defensively and require better depth at the guard positions. Caruso can not only hold his own defensively, but he can also cover up for Young's deficiencies while protecting the basket.

Lakers trade rumors: Multiple teams asking Los Angeles about fan-favorite Alex Caruso ahead of Thursday's deadlinehttps://t.co/00MxzQB569 pic.twitter.com/BnoIz2c5kx — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) February 6, 2020

The Atlanta Hawks can sign Alex Caruso outright with their full midlevel exception. What's more, with John Collins expected to leave, they should have enough cap space to offer better terms than most of the other suitors.

#3 Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are in the market for a shooting guard

The Boston Celtics have struggled immensely in the absence of Marcus Smart, and another shooting guard appears to be at the top of their priority list. They have recently been associated with a possible trade for Victor Oladipo but should treat Alex Caruso as a realistic option in free agency as well.

Advertisement

In Caruso, the Celtics will get a player largely with similar traits to Smart and can act as his backup off the bench. The former may not be that great a passer, but his defensive ability and off-ball movement allow him to work well with Boston's ball-dominant stars in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

The Celtics are currently under the luxury tax threshold for the 2021-22 season so even they should be able to offer Alex Caruso a deal worth the full mid-level exception.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors - 3 Centers Miami Heat can target with their Disabled Player Exception