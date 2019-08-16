NBA: 3 teams that could still sign Shaun Livingston ahead of the 2019-20 season

Shaun Livingston is searching for a new team after being waived by the Golden State Warriors

Between 2008 and 2014, Shaun Livingston represented seven different teams, and it appeared that the former lottery pick would never reach his early promise. However, the Golden State Warriors came calling in July of 2014, and Livingston quickly emerged as one of the elite backup guards in the NBA.

Over five seasons with the franchise, Livingston made more than 350 regular-season appearances, averaging 5.4 points, 2.4 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game, winning three titles along the way. However, the veteran was waived earlier this summer as the Warriors looked to shed salary and improve roster flexibility.

Despite turning 34 later this year, Livingston has stated his desire to play on for at least one campaign, and a number of teams are believed to be interested in adding the guard. So, with the 19-20 season quickly approaching, here are three potential destinations for Livingston.

#3 Boston Celtics

Shaun Livingston could serve as a mentor to a young Boston roster

The Boston Celtics have plenty of young guards on their roster, although Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker remain Brad Stevens' only proven options. Evidently, Romeo Langford could emerge as one of the breakout stars of the 19-20 season, although the addition of Livingston would leave the Celtics better equipped to take on the best in the East

The 33-year-old would bring a wealth of experience to a Celtics roster that currently lacks players who know how to win, while also offering genuine cover to both guard positions.

Due to Boston management being high on Langford, Livingston may have to settle for a reduction in minutes from his role in Golden State, although the veteran is likely to embrace his role as a mentor, and will be motivated by the prospect of winning one more title.

