NBA Rumors: 3x All-Star next in line to get his own signature sneaker deal with Nike

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker came off the best statistical regular season of his career as his stardom and fame is in the ascendancy in the NBA. Booker is considered to be one of the league's elite guards and is in line to get his signature shoe deal.

According to NBA insider Emiliano Carchia, the three-time All-Star is set to be the next player to get a shoe deal from sports apparel giant Nike. Carchia wrote that Ja Morant and Jayson Tatum are also in line to get a deal from either Nike or Jordan Brand and Booker would be after them.

"With Jason Tatum and Ja Morant getting a signature shoe deal with Nike/Jordan Brand, sources tell me the next player to potentially get his own shoe with Nike is Devin Booker," Carchia wrote.

Earlier this year, Booker signed a long-term extension with Nike, with his new deal lasting until 2029. This means that the shooting guard will be associated with Nike for 15 years. He signed his first contract when he was drafted in 2015 and an extension in 2018.

Booker also signed a supermax contract extension with the Phoenix Suns that will earn him north of $210 million as his brand continues to increase. He has often rocked Kobes on the court as he took the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals in 2021.

Devin Booker's 2021-22 NBA season

After reaching the NBA Finals the previous season, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns came into 2021-22 hoping to go one better and win the championship. However, although they had a franchise-best and league-leading 64-18, that did not come to fruition. They were eliminated in the Western Conference semifinals by the Dallas Mavericks.

Last season, Devin Booker averaged a career-high 26.8 points. The guard shot 46.6% from the field, including 38.3% from 3-point range, as well as 86.8% from the free-throw line. Booker recorded 13 games with 35 or more points, including four with 40 or more points.

1/17/22: 48 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, at SAS

3/24/17: 70 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, at BOS Devin Booker is the first player in @Suns franchise history with multiple games of 45+ points, 5+ rebounds and 5+ assists.1/17/22: 48 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, at SAS3/24/17: 70 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, at BOS Devin Booker is the first player in @Suns franchise history with multiple games of 45+ points, 5+ rebounds and 5+ assists.1/17/22: 48 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, at SAS3/24/17: 70 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, at BOS https://t.co/hi2PPy1uff

Booker's defensive skills were also showcased as he averaged 1.1 steals. While he isn't a great defender, he is clearly putting in the effort on that end of the floor.

Even so, Booker was not an All-Star Game starter this year. That caused an uproar as Steph Curry and Ja Morant earned starting spots in the All-Star Game.

The season ended in a disappointing Game 7 loss to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in Phoenix. Booker and company were blown out 123-90 with Doncic scoring as much as the entire Suns at halftime break.

